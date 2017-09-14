Forest Service issues first-ever variance denial

GOULDSBORO — The Maine Forest Service denied a request by a Gouldsboro resident to cut trees beyond statewide standards.

The resident’s contractor said the cut would protect the land from damage and wildfire threat.

In a letter dated Aug. 25, Forest Service Director Doug Denico issued the department’s first-ever denial of a variance request.

Jim Ecker, the service’s regional enforcement coordinator, said the decision was based on timber conditions.

“The conditions on the property did not warrant a request, did not warrant being issued a variance,” Ecker said. “We felt that it could be cut under standards and things would be OK.”

Ecker said variances are typically issued when trees are under threat from insects and diseases.

“Other variances that we have issued have been the result of rather severe insects,” he said. “The trees weren’t healthy… We’ve dealt with insect and disease problems on variances, which is why we issue variances. This was not the case on this particular property.”

The onus is on owners to prove to the Forest Service that there’s a good reason to cut beyond legal limits. Gouldsboro town officials provided input to the Forest Service during the review, opposing the cut. Code Enforcement Officer Rebecca Albright wrote a letter in July saying she didn’t feel the cut was necessary.

Albright wasn’t immediately available for a response to the denial.

Because there has never been a denial, Ecker didn’t immediately have information on whether an appeal process even existed. George Moon, the contractor overseeing the project, said the property owners, Keith Young and Susan Webber, didn’t plan to appeal and would cut trees on their land according to existing state standards.

Moon said Forest Service officials told him the denial was based on public perception of the project.

“Too many people down there that are trying to control other people’s land,” he said, referring to why the variance had been denied.

The cut requested was in keeping with a forestry plan laid out by a state-licensed forester in 1995. According to Moon, if the trees weren’t cut, they would pose a fire risk to the land because they would die or be blown over by wind. Now, he said, he’ll have to just cut whatever he can to follow the plan and leave the rest. He said he could have done that earlier in the summer without having to consult any officials.

“I’m just doing what I’m told to do by a state-licensed forester from the Maine Forest Service,” he said. “We’re trying to manage that piece of property the best way.”

Young, the property owner, said he didn’t want to discuss the issue and was frustrated that it had become a big deal.

According to Moon, the issue came down to misunderstanding of their plan.

“People that are complaining don’t really know how to manage a piece of land,” he said.