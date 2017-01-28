Fixing old county jail carries hefty price tag

ELLSWORTH — No matter how well made it may be, if you drive a car for 100,000 miles and don’t change the oil there are going to be problems.

That was the message from Amy Cole Ives of Sutherland Conservation & Consulting, speaking to the Ellsworth Historical Society Jan. 20 about the state of the old Hancock County Jail. She said the building has not been properly cared for in a long time, and is suffering as a result.

“It is in an advanced state of deterioration,” said Ives, who said the building’s gutters and down spouts “ceased to function” as far back as 50 years ago.

Ives spoke to an audience of 10 historical society members and interested citizens. The historical society has worked over the past couple of years to study the building’s condition and come up with a plan to address its needs.

Chief among those needs, Ives said, is addressing “building envelope issues” — roofing, masonry work and proper drainage to keep moisture out of the building.

Water running down the side of the building has eroded mortar, sending bricks tumbling to the ground. Water also gets inside the building, and Ives said drafty old windows are actually a blessing in this case because they are helping to vent the building and keeping the moisture from building up.

“The highest priority, absolutely, for the building, is to get a sound envelope in place,” said Ives, “and to keep moisture out of and away from the building.”

Accomplishing that goal will not be cheap. Ives pegged the estimated cost for the needed work at between $480,000 and $500,000, which she said “is a hefty price tag.” She said doing the work would be “resetting the clock on the service life of the building,” though, and give it another 80 to 100 years of existence.

The price tag elicited different reactions among those in attendance. Terri Cormier, the historical society’s president, called it “daunting,” while Darlene Springer said she was “giddy” that it was not any higher than that.

“That amount of money is not a huge amount of money in this day and age,” said Springer. Ives, for her part, called raising that much money “daunting but doable.”

Ives said this is a good time for the society to consider what role it wants the building to serve in the coming years. She said it is a good building, one that has lasted as long as it has — it was erected in 1885-86 — because it was built well with good materials.

Returning to her car analogy, she said it’s “not a bad car,” it just needs maintenance.

“The parts are repairable,” she said, including the slate tiles on the roof and the bricks that make up the building’s walls. Because the building was built using methods no longer commonly practiced, Ives said only certain companies would be able to do the work correctly. She said, however, that there are such companies within Maine.

While the repair work could be done in stages, Ives said it would be better and more cost-effective to have it done all at once. That would cut down on the cost of the contractors mobilizing and setting up their staging for the work.

The historical society has called the brick building home since 1980, after it worked with the city’s historic preservation commission to save the structure from demolition. The building was deeded from the county to the society in 1998, and a decade later the building was named to the National Register of Historic Places.

Cormier said the society has spoken with a consultant who works with similar groups on coming up with a strategy for a capital campaign. That will be necessary, because as Ives pointed out, “buildings do not save themselves.”

Ives pushed, politely, for those in attendance to think hard about what uses the building could serve in the future. To make such a pricey fix and then have things operate as they always have is not a good option, she said.

“It cannot go on the way it has gone on,” said Ives, who said her role as an outsider allowed her to ask hard questions.

Ives asked if the front part of the jail building, which currently houses exhibits, could be used for different purposes that might help generate income for the society. Examples she offered included apartments, space for artists or office space for lawyers (who might appreciate the proximity to the courthouse next door).

Audience members asked if it would be difficult to incorporate those kinds of uses into an historic space. Ives said it can sometimes be tricky, but that there are standards that exist that “allow for changes to be made sensitively.”

“It can be done,” she said.

Cormier agreed that the building could serve other purposes, but said raising the money to fix the structure and planning out its next century of life will require more people to get involved.

“We’ve got a long road ahead of us and a lot of work to do,” she said. “We do have some hard decisions to make.”

Anyone who is interested in joining the society, fundraising to fix the building or help map out the historic structure’s future should contact Cormier by calling 667-8235 or sending an email to [email protected]