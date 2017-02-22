Five arrested in heroin and cocaine bust in Sullivan

SULLIVAN — The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency (MDEA) arrested two Bronx, N.Y., men and three local residents Tuesday night in Sullivan following an investigation into the sale of heroin and crack cocaine.

As part of continuing efforts focused on the growing presence of out-of-state drug traffickers selling heroin and “crack” cocaine in Hancock County, deputies, drug agents and Maine Marine Patrol officers executed a search warrant Tuesday night at 190 Taunton Drive in Sullivan, MDEA Commander Peter Arno said.

“This search warrant was obtained following an investigation which revealed that the individuals inside this residence were allegedly selling heroin and cocaine base or ‘crack,’” Arno said. “Evidence of drug trafficking along with approximately $6,300 in suspected drug proceeds was seized during the search.”

Police arrested Christopher Cruz, 28, of the Bronx, N.Y., on a charge of conspiracy to traffic in heroin and crack.

Police also arrested Kevin Barner, 51, of the Bronx. He has been charged with Class C conspiracy to traffic in heroin and crack.

Authorities also arrested Sherman Merchant, 32, of Gouldsboro on a warrant. Ellsworth Police Sgt. Shawn Willey transported Merchant to the Hancock County Jail.

Jade Giger, 30, of Gouldsboro was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of her release.

Finally, Lt. Tim Cote arrested Matthew Leise, 39, of Sullivan on a warrant.

As of Wednesday, Merchant and Giger were still incarcerated. Leise is free on bail.

Judge Patrick Larson set bail Wednesday afternoon for Cruz and Barner at $50,000 cash each.

Willey and his police dog, Chase, assisted during the search Tuesday night, Arno said.

“This investigation is continuing and more arrests are likely,” Arno said.

Anyone with information about this investigation or the illegal sale of drugs in Maine is urged to contact the MDEA office closest to you or by calling the MDEA tip line at (800) 452-6457.