First National Bank donates to local food pantries

ELLSWORTH — First National Bank recently announced that it has made donations totaling $14,500 to 20 food banks in the bank’s market area.

“First National Bank is grateful for the critical services that our food banks provide to our neighbors in need,” said Tony C. McKim, president and CEO of First National Bank. “As a Maine community bank, it is our goal to respond to the needs of these vital organizations that serve and help these families put food on the table.”

Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry received $1,000. Located at 119 Bucksport Road in Ellsworth, Loaves and Fishes is one of the largest food pantries in Hancock County, serving over 9,000 clients per year. The pantry is open from 9:30 to 11:15 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Information: 667-4363 or visit loavesandfishesellsworthme.org.

First National Bank is an independent community bank with 16 offices in Lincoln, Knox, Hancock, Washington and Penobscot counties.