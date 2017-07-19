Firefighters oppose 911 outsourcing

WALTHAM — The Hancock County Commissioners’ proposal to contract with Penobscot County for 911 service may have a deleterious effect on public safety, according to fire officials.

That was one message from nearly 30 Hancock County firefighters who gathered at the Waltham Town Office Tuesday for the Hancock County firefighters association’s July meeting.

The commissioners are scheduled to meet and consider a decision on the 911 issue Tuesday, July 25 at 9 a.m.

Orland Fire Chief Bob Conary who is also a dispatcher for the Hancock County Regional Communications Center, said help may be delayed in getting to 911 calls made from cell phones. The majority of 911 calls today are made from cell phones, according to Conary.

People calling 911 for help aren’t always capable of telling dispatchers where they are. So, dispatchers rely on location data from whichever cell phone provider the caller uses, such as AT&T, U.S. Cellular or Verizon.

Conary explained that some cell phone towers in the area are “Phase 1” meaning there’s no information generated about where the caller is located.

Even if there is location information, the location may not be accurate or even nearby.

Conary said a recent 911 call from a man in Bar Harbor first showed that the man was on the Bucksport Road in Ellsworth.

The call was disconnected but the man called back a few minutes later. This time, the man’s location was shown correctly — Town Hill.

“I just happened to take both calls,” Conary said. “I thought ‘Jeez, that guy sounds familiar.’”

Help was sent to the right location and Ellworth authorities were saved from searching the Bucksport Road for a non-existent 911 emergency.

Conary fears such calls will be lost or will take much longer to untangle in a larger Public Safety Answering Point such as Penobscot County’s Regional Communications Center where there are as many as 10 dispatchers working.

“They’re busier than we are,” said Conary. “Their calls rotate off their screens faster.”

Brooklin Assistant Fire Chief Tom Morris said the commissioners are moving too quickly.

“None of this stuff is so urgent that they have to make a decision next week,” Morris said.

Hancock County RCC Director Renee Wellman cited the Kimball Report, which addresses PSAP reconfiguration in the state of Maine.

The report provides a list of six things that happen when centers are consolidated, including response time delays.

Wellman said the delay could be three to four to five minutes but there could also be just a six to 30 second delay.

“That six-second delay or human error in transferring the call or technological delay — that’s my biggest concern,” Wellman said. “I’m a county employee. I have to look at what’s best for the county.”

The commissioners have cited staffing as one motivation for moving the 911 service to Penobscot County.

“We only have six of the eight dispatchers needed for a PSAP,” Wellman said. “It’s not a job for everybody. It takes a lot out of you.”

Pay also is an issue, Wellman said. Dispatchers can earn $2 an hour more if they go to work for the city of Ellsworth. Yet the town of Bucksport pays its dispatchers a little less than Hancock County, she said.

“I think the dispatchers and manager have done an excellent job on poverty wages,” said Blue Hill Battalion Fire Chief Denny Robertson. The dispatcher salaries put them below the poverty level for the area, Robertson said.

After more than an hour of discussion, Bucksport Fire Chief Craig Bowden motioned that the association vote to “strongly oppose” moving the PSAP [Public Safety Answering Point] outside of Hancock County. Hancock Fire Chief Chris Holmes seconded.

The vote was nearly unanimous with one abstention.

Sedgwick Fire Chief David Carter, who is president of the association, said a response from the public and town management would be the key to swaying the commissioners from moving the 911 service. Carter urged firefighters to have their selectmen contact the commissioners.

When asked for comment on Wednesday, Commission Chairman Antonio Blasi said he supports keeping the PSAP in Hancock County.

County Administrator Scott Adkins said, “the Hancock County Commissioners are very aware of the concerns raised by the emergency personnel. Many of those same members were present during the public hearing back on June 20th and would attest to the commissioners’ attention they received.”