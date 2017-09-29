Fire destroys Dedham home

DEDHAM — Area fire departments and the Maine Forest Serve battled a house fire at Peaked Mountain Farm on Friday.

Dedham Fire Chief Craig Shane said the blaze was initially reported as black smoke in the area at 11:30 a.m. The home is located on Ellery’s Lane off of Bald Mountain Road. When crews arrived on scene, the structure was fully involved.

The home’s residents were not at home at the time. The fate of their two pet cats is unknown.

Shane said firefighters were concerned about the fire spreading due to the property’s mountain location, high winds and surrounding forest. The Forest Service was called in to help control the fire, which spread across two or three acres behind the house.

The fire was contained by 12:30 p.m.

The home was destroyed. The cause is unknown at this point, according to Shane. Crews from Holden, Orrington, Eddington and Ellsworth also responded to the incident.

According to its Facebook page, Peaked Mountain Farm is a blueberry farm and pollinator sanctuary that was founded in 1868.