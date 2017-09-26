Fire destroys cottage on George’s Pond Road in Franklin September 26, 2017 by Jack Dodson on News FRANKLIN — Firefighters responded to a call at 11:47 a.m. Sunday at 354 George’s Pond Road, after a permitted debris fire from the evening before rekindled and took over the cottage that stood at the site, according to Fire Chief Bob Grindle. There were no injuries. Grindle said three departments were at the scene and three were on standby. The property’s owner, Bryant Kennedy of Ellsworth, purchased a permit from the Maine Forest Service on Friday and burned brush on the property on Saturday. “It destroyed the cottage. The cottage is flat,” Grindle said. “A gentleman had just purchased it not too long ago, and he was getting ready to put a septic system in. He was burning up some of that brush. Apparently he didn’t get it completely out Saturday night.” Grindle estimated the size of the house to be about 20 feet by 40 feet. He said other cottages along the shoreline were far away from the damage. Grindle said his firefighters established a water supply from Jordan Pond and brought it around to the camp, where they put out the fire. Firefighters finished around 2 p.m., and Grindle said he visited the site around 8:30 that evening to double-check that the fire hadn’t picked back up. On Monday morning, he went back to the site with a thermocamera to check whether any spots in the ground were showing high levels of heat, but said the area was safe. “It all seemed quiet,” he said. Bio Latest Posts Jack DodsonReporter at The Ellsworth AmericanJack Dodson has worked for The Ellsworth American since mid-2017, and covers eastern Hancock and western Washington counties. He grew up in the Mid-coast region before living in New York City for five years, where he freelanced in documentary filmmaking and journalism. He is particularly interested in criminal justice, environment and immigration reporting. Latest posts by Jack Dodson (see all) Winter Harbor Police Log Sept. 28 - September 26, 2017 Fire destroys cottage on George’s Pond Road in Franklin - September 26, 2017 MacQuinn gravel pit expansion to be debated in public hearing - September 22, 2017