Fighting toxic flames, Orland Fire Department seeks new gear

ORLAND — Having trouble keeping your New Year’s resolution? The Orland Fire Department sure is. But its resolution doesn’t have anything to do with eating healthier or running more.

Instead, it involves a mandatory wardrobe change. Regulations from the National Fire Protection Association require that turnout gear — the large reflective jackets and pants worn by firefighters while responding to a call — must be replaced every 10 years. The problem is that turnout gear is expensive, and the all-volunteer Orland Fire Department isn’t rich.

“To outfit my entire department would burn up my entire budget, and I still have to pay for all the fuel and training and heat and vehicle maintenance,” said Orland Fire Chief Bobby Conary, who usually has an annual budget of $44,000 for the department.

A complete set of gear — jacket, pants, helmet, flash hood, gloves and boots — costs $2,100 to $2,500. The coats and pants alone cost about $1,600.

Conary said he has 17 interior-certified firefighters, which means they are certified to fight flames inside a building. A new set of jackets and pants for all 17 would cost over $27,000.

Conary usually seeks grant money to pay for new turnout gear, but this fall his grant application fell through, so he will have to get creative with how he uses the department’s mostly ten-year-old gear. Luckily, the Maine Bureau of Labor Standards says that turnout gear can still be used as long as it’s in good working condition.

“We just have to be careful,” Conary said. “We try not to utilize expired gear for live fire because of the liabilities. I don’t want a firefighter to not be covered because he had gear that didn’t meet current standards.”

Even when Conary acquires the funding for a replacement set, it may not be enough to keep his volunteers safe from the risks of modern-day firefighting.

The amount of plastics in most households — found in anything from TVs to kids’ pajamas to the glue holding furniture together — makes houses burn faster and release dangerous, carcinogenic toxic chemicals such as mercury, polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), dioxins and furans. Those chemicals eventually get onto a firefighter’s turnout gear, and typically onto the firefighter.

“A lot of that stuff gets absorbed because we’re hot and sweaty, so our pores are open,” Conary said.

A 2015 study conducted by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health of 30,000 firefighters across the country found that firefighters showed higher rates of digestive, oral, respiratory and urinary cancers than the rest of the U.S. population. A separate study by Blue Hill’s own Susan Shaw found high levels of carcinogenic flame retardant chemicals in the blood of firefighters after a fire event.

Shaw recommended firefighters immediately clean their turnout gear after returning from such an event, but Conary said that can be a difficult task. While the Orland Fire Department has a washing machine, it takes 40 minutes to cycle one set of turnout gear at a time. And then the gear has to dry, too.

“No one wants to wait around the station for six hours waiting to get their gear done,” Conary said. “Especially at 2 o’clock in the morning when you have to get up at 5 to go to work.”

Plus, during a high-volume call time, firefighters might not have time to wait six or more hours.

“We can get called any minute for something,” Conary said. “When you have that structure fire first thing in the morning and your gear’s wet, you take that fully qualified firefighter out of the rotation.”

But the longer those jackets and pants go without a wash, the more chemicals pile up on them. That’s a big problem for most of the Orland firefighters, who live far enough away from the fire station that they take their gear home with them.

“If I don’t wash it, those chemicals off-gas into the back of my truck as it gets warmer,” Conary said. “I cart children and grandchildren around in my truck.”

Given the Orland Fire Department’s tight budget, acquiring a second set of turnout gear will be a challenge. Conary said many full-time departments don’t have the funding to buy a second set of gear. But with fires becoming ever more toxic, there may come a time when buying a second set is all but mandatory.

“Years ago it was almost like a badge of honor to have dirty, sooty turnout gear, because that meant you had been doing it,” Conary said. “The fires we face today are way more hazardous than what we faced 15, 20 years ago.”