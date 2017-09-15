Fee-free days set at Acadia

ACADIA NAT’L PARK — Entrance fees for Acadia National Park will be waived on Saturday, Sept. 30, and again on both Saturday and Sunday over Veterans Day weekend, Nov. 11 and 12, as part of the National Park Service’s annual fee-free program.

Saturday, Sept. 30, is National Public Lands Day.

The waiver includes entrance fees, commercial tour fees and transportation entrance fees.

Other fees such as reservation, camping, tours, concession and fees collected by third parties are not included.

The entrance fee at Acadia is $25 per vehicle, $20 per motorcycle, for seven days. Walkers and bicyclists can get a weekly pass for $12. An annual pass to Acadia costs $50.