Blue Hill woman killed in Sedgwick crash

SEDGWICK — The Maine State Police said a Blue Hill woman died in a two-vehicle crash on Caterpillar Hill, Route 15, Wednesday at 10:38 a.m. Lt. Rod Charette said Sara Wardamasky, 53, was pronounced dead at the scene. Wardamasky was driving south in a 2004 Subaru station wagon, which crossed the centerline and was struck by a northbound pickup truck operated by Jacob Taber, 21, of Bakersfield, Calif., Charette said. Taber was operating a 2012 Ford F150. Road and weather conditions contributed to the accident. Cpl. Dan Ryan is the primary investigating officer. Sgt. Timothy Varney, Trooper Jacob Ferland, Trooper Travis Chapman and Hancock County Deputy Travis Frost assisted. The Sedgwick Fire Department and Peninsula Ambulance also helped.