Families First Community Center receives anonymous $15,000 donation

ELLSWORTH — Families First Community Center has received a $15,000 anonymous donation to help finance the Renovation Fund for its home.

“This incredibly generous donation came as a complete surprise to us,” said Dawn Carter Coffin, president of the center’s board of directors. “We are so thrilled! It was like a miracle to us just when we needed it. This money will go a very long way towards enabling Families First Community Center to make the needed renovations to the home we are preparing to purchase in Ellsworth.

“This home will house and educate homeless parents with minor children. We are especially excited to receive this benevolent grant as it came right out of the blue from an anonymous source! It is so gratifying to FFCC to know that such kind people are out there that support our mission.”

The center’s goal is to help parents learn life skills so they can be self-sufficient. The National Council to End Homelessness highly recommends these homes that teach life skills and offer referrals, education, medical and safety planning. The center is currently raising the money for needed renovations.

Coffin said that with the anonymous donation the center now has one half ($65,000) of the $130,000 it needs for the renovations.

The home opening is planned for late 2017. For more information, to donate funds or materials or to volunteer, call 460-3711, mail P.O. Box 951 in Ellsworth, email [email protected] or visit www.familiesfirstellsworth.org.