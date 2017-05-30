Families First Community Center receives $5K grant

ELLSWORTH — Families First Community Center has received a $5,000 grant from the Hancock County Fund of the Maine Community Foundation to design and implement life skills programming and a mentoring program.

“This generous grant will ensure that the Families First Community Center can begin their Life Skills classes and begin training volunteer mentors, called VIFS (Volunteers in Family Service), for those in need in the County and also those residing in their soon-to-come home for homeless families with minor children, which will be in Ellsworth,” said Dawn Carter Coffin, president of the center’s board of directors. “The number one cause of homelessness in Hancock County is generational poverty, which affects multiple generations. Parents need help with life skills so they can be self-sufficient.”

With this grant, Families First Community Center now will be able to begin services for those in need even before the home is renovated and ready for occupancy. A case manager also is about to be hired.

The nonprofit Families First Community Center was founded in 2015 with a mission to break the cycle of homelessness before it is passed down to the next generation. It equips families with minor children with the housing and skills they need to gain self-sufficiency. Residents will be required to work 40 hours per week toward this goal.

The home opening is planned for late 2017.

For more information, to donate funds or materials, or to volunteer, call 460- 3711, mail P.O. Box 951 in Ellsworth, email [email protected] or visit www.familiesfirstellsworth.org.