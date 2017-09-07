Families First Center reports $30,000 grant

ELLSWORTH — Families First Community Center has received a $30,000 anonymous grant to for the center’s renovation fund.

“This incredibly generous grant came as a complete surprise to us,” said Dawn Carter Coffin, president of the board of directors. “We are so thrilled! We are scheduled to close on the [Community Center’s] home and required renovations at 41 North St., Ellsworth, in October. For this, we needed to raise $130,000 for the down payment.”

She said the donation, channeled through the Maine Community Foundation, means “we are now confident that we will reach our goal in time.”

The home will house and educate homeless parents with minor children.

“We are especially excited to receive this benevolent grant as it came right out of the blue from an anonymous source. It is so gratifying to know that such kind people are out there that support our mission and that the Maine Community Foundation exists to help,” she added.

The number one cause of homelessness in Hancock County, Coffin said, is generational poverty, which affects multiple generations.

“Parents need help with life skills so they can be self-sufficient. The National Council to End Homelessness highly recommends these homes that teach life skills and offer referrals, education, medical and safety planning. Residents will be required to work 40 hours per week towards this goal. The center is currently raising the money for needed renovations,” Coffin wrote in a release.

“This grant is a huge milestone,” Coffin continued. “With this grant, Families First Community Center now has $110,000 of the $130,000 needed for the renovations and we are much more sure of making the deadline. We are hoping that the last $20,000 might come quickly and get us to our goal for this very needed mission,” she said.

For more information, to donate funds or materials, or to volunteer, or to advertise your business in the center’s upcoming fundraiser “A Gourmet Experience,” call 460-3711, mail PO Box 951 in Ellsworth, email [email protected] or visit www.familiesfirstellsworth.org.