Fall Festival planned for Surry October 7

SURRY — Old Surry Village School Preservation Group will hold its second annual Fall Festival from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, at the old school house at the intersection of Toddy Pond Road and Route 172.

“The festival is a free, fun, family event and a great way to celebrate fall as well as see the progress made on the rehabilitation of the 1872 school,” said Glyneta (Gete) Thomson chair of the group.

The festival will showcase apples and fine crafts. There will be cider pressing and bobbing for apples.

Artisans will have booths featuring hand-made items.

“There will be delicious food like pulled pork plates, which were very popular last year; a vegan dish, a bake sale table, a silent auction, kids games, and wonderful musical groups performing throughout the event,” Thomson said.

Admission to the event is free but does not include any food or craft purchases or silent auction items.

All proceeds go to the Town of Surry for rehabilitation of the Old Surry Village School.

For more information on the event or to acquire a vendor booth contact Thomson at 207-479-7044.

For more information on the rehabilitation project visit The Old Surry Village School Facebook page.