EPD: Near-miss turns into a real hit as driver pursues another vehicle

ELLSWORTH — A near-miss between two cars led to a sort of pursuit that resulted in one of the vehicles crashing into a light support at an auto dealership.

On the morning of Sept. 29, 24-year-old Josiah Carter of Ellsworth was following a vehicle up Foster Street and High Street in order to “speak with the driver of that vehicle about nearly causing an accident with him.”

Carter followed the vehicle into the parking lot of Darling’s Auto Mall off of Kingsland Crossing, and in paying attention to that vehicle he neglected to see a concrete light support.

That caused Carter’s 2003 Toyota to crash into the light support. He was not injured, but there was sufficient damage to his car that it had to be towed. There was no damage to the concrete light support.

The driver of the vehicle Carter had been following continued on. Carter “denied that this was any sort of road rage” incident.

Vehicle hits fence, later crashes

On the afternoon of Sept. 28, police received a call from a Beechland Road resident who said a woman had struck her fence with a vehicle and then fled the scene.

Officers attempted to catch up with the driver, who shortly thereafter crashed her 2012 Toyota RAV4 in Trenton.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office identified the driver as 25-year-old Rebekah R. Simmons of Trenton. Simmons reportedly lost control of her vehicle and went off the Bayside Road, striking an embankment.

She was taken to Maine Coast Memorial Hospital by County Ambulance for treatment of back and neck pain. Police said the crash remains under investigation “and possible criminal charges are pending.”

Helper’s car gets hit

On the night of Sept. 29, 50-year-old Esther Sanborn had stopped on North Street in order to help another motorist with a dead battery.

Meanwhile, 79-year-old Doris Boss of Waltham was driving toward the scene when she became distracted by the headlights of Sanborn’s 2013 Kia.

Boss’s 2012 Ford car drifted toward the Kia and ended up hitting its front passenger-side tire, damaging the fender and wheel. Neither woman was injured, though Sanborn’s vehicle had to be towed from the scene.

Sex crime reported

On Sept. 27, police received a referral from the District Attorney’s Office about a complaint of unlawful sexual touching at KidsPeace. The matter remains under investigation.

Pictures posted

On Sept. 24, police received a report from a Bridge Hill residence that pictures of a woman were being posted on a website. The complaint is under investigation.

Shooting report unfounded

On the night of Sept. 23, police received a report that someone had been shot on Parcher Street. An investigation “revealed no one was shot,” but one man was warned for disorderly behavior.

Child endangerment investigated

On the afternoon of Sept. 2, police “received a report of possible child endangerment” at a State Street apartment. The complaint remains under investigation. A referral was made to the Department of Health and Human Services.

Thefts and other losses

On Sept. 26, a city resident reported someone had opened an account in his name with a company called Speedy Cash and taken out an $840 loan. The man was not out any money himself, but was concerned about the possible effect on his credit rating and whether his identity might have been stolen or compromised.

On Sept. 27, an employee of Renys reported seeing a customer steal a product while the employee was reviewing video footage. The matter remains under investigation, as police seek to identify the suspect.

Taylor Martin, 21, of Hancock was arrested and charged with violating condition of release and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer after she allegedly stole two containers of wine worth $13 from State Street Market on Sept. 27.

On the morning of Sept. 28, staff at State Street Market detained two 17-year-old girls for allegedly shoplifting. Police said the business owner “refused to press criminal charges,” but that trespass warnings were issued to the girls. The teens were turned over to the custody of their parents.

On the evening of Sept. 28, a man reported that “some of his personal belongings [were] stolen out of the bed of his truck” while it was on Water Street.

On the evening of Sept. 29, a man reported that his cell phone was stolen from his car while he was shopping at the Dollar Tree store. The complaint is under investigation.

On Oct. 2, a State Street resident came in to the police station to report he came back to his apartment and found that his PlayStation console and two game controllers were gone.

Catherine O’Donnell, 29, of Orland was summoned on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking Oct. 2 after she allegedly stole merchandise from Walmart. As of Tuesday, police were waiting to get a list of items she allegedly took from the store.

Arrests

Tyler Baez, 24, of Lamoine, violation of condition of release on State Street Sept. 27.

Police were called to Donald Little Park at about 10:40 that morning after a citizen reported Baez was at the park falling down, unsteady on his feet and unable to stand up. Police said he was intoxicated, in violation of his bail.

Danielle Bellefleur, 37, of Old Orchard Beach was arrested Sept. 28 on a warrant out of York County charging her with violation of condition of release. Her arrest came after a traffic stop for speeding on the Bangor Road.

Lacretia Dieter, 21, of Surry, was arrested Sept. 29 when she turned herself in on a warrant out of Hancock County charging her with failure to appear in court on a previous charge.

Nathaniel Sargent, 29, of Surry was arrested Sept. 29 after he turned himself in on a warrant out of Hancock County charging him with failure to appear in court on a previous charge.

Brittany Wood, 27, of Ellsworth was arrested Sept. 30 on High Street on a warrant out of Penobscot County charging her with failure to appear in court on a previous charge.

Leslie Lopez, 33, of Clifton, criminal mischief (domestic violence) at a residence off of the Surry Road Sept. 30.

Police said Lopez hit a truck with a kitchen chair, breaking the truck’s windshield in two places, and then threw a grill at the truck, causing dents and scratches.

Summonses

Armand J. Dalon, 26, of Bangor, leaving the scene of a property-damage crash and failing to report a motor vehicle crash.

Both charges stem from a Sept. 19 incident in which Dalon reportedly hit a utility pole on High Street while driving a 2011 Chevrolet and then fled the scene.

Lorrie Gray, 57, of Dedham, operating an unregistered motor vehicle for more than 150 days on Sept. 25.

Michael Johnson, 28, of Ellsworth, operating after suspension on State Street Sept. 26. Johnson was summoned after he was involved in a two-vehicle crash in front of EBS, in which he was rear-ended by another driver.

The other driver, 22-year-old Jeffrey Gerson of Prospect Harbor, said he looked away from the road for a few seconds and when he looked back at the road it was too late to avoid hitting Johnson, who was stopped in traffic for a red light.

Johnson also was ticketed for failing to provide proof of insurance.

Speeding tickets

Ruth V. Bruno Rodriguez, 51, of Hancock, 50 mph in a 25-mph zone on High Street Sept. 25.

Britanny G. Turner, 17, of Dexter, 54 mph in a 25-mph zone on High Street Sept. 25.