UMaine, MMA scientists to study Bagaduce River

PENOBSCOT – For years, people concerned about the Bagaduce River watershed have questioned the Department of Marine Resources about the science behind its decisions about aquaculture projects in the area.

While those questions may remain unanswered, earlier this month a group of marine and social scientists from the University of Maine and Maine Maritime Academy met at the Penobscot Community School with about a dozen residents of Penobscot, Brooksville and Castine to introduce an intensive research program about to get under way on the Bagaduce.

The research is part of a larger, statewide project funded by the National Science Foundation under a grant to the Experimental Program to Stimulate Competitive Research (EPSCoR) at the University of Maine. The national EPSCoR program is aimed at states that historically have received lesser amounts of federal research and development funding.

Attendance at the Penobscot meeting seemed about equally divided between concerned area residents and scientists from the university’s Sustainable Ecological Aquaculture Network (Seanet) program and Maine Maritime Academy who will be involved in the Bagaduce study.

Many in the audience seemed intent on rehashing their concerns about DMR’s aquaculture lease decisions, but Seanet Director Paul Anderson did his best to lead the evening in a different direction.

“This is a science conversation, not a policy conversation,” Anderson said. “We’re scientists and we care deeply about our coast.”

The EPSCoR Seanet program has divided the Maine coast into three “bioregions” for research purposes. Within each region, scientists have identified estuaries of particular interest for study.

Last year, the program began work on the Damariscotta River at the western end of the Midcoast bioregion. This year, the program is focusing on the Bagaduce River estuary and the Harpswell Sound/New Meadows River to the west for intensive monitoring.

Working jointly with Maine Maritime Academy Associate Professor of Marine Biology Jim McKenna, the program will deploy three buoys in the river to monitor.

“Research should inform policy,” Anderson said.

The program for the Bagaduce involves three buoys that will monitor such items as surface temperature, turbidity, phytoplankton abundance and species, particulates and dissolved oxygen.

One large land/ocean biogeochemical observation (LOBO) buoy will be outside the entrance to Castine Harbor southwest of Dice Head. A smaller Gulf of Maine Ocean Observing System (GOMOOS) buoy will be placed south of Negro Island in the river itself. A smaller, Sea-Bird buoy will be deployed above the narrows off Jones Point in Brooksville, near the entrance to South Bay.

University of Maine professor of marine science Damian Brady offered a review of the Seanet program’s work last year in the Damariscotta and explained the research plan for the Bagaduce.

Last year, the program began using satellite images “on an esturine scale” to monitor changes in water temperature, turbidity and other factors.

“We try to discover why estuaries are productive and how they’re changing,” he said.

Working with the Coastal Satellite Oceanography team at the university, Seanet is able to access data on the sea surface temperature along three sections of the Maine coast. Satellite imagery showing turbidity and chlorophyll levels now exist for the Midcoast. The program is “just starting” to take similar satellite images of the Penobscot River and “we hope to do the Bagaduce this summer,” Brady said.

Several audience members expressed concerns that the entire program was devoted to justifying the expansion of aquaculture in Maine. Tom Stewart of Penobscot said he worried that the program would focus “only on oyster monoculture” in the Bagaduce.

“I don’t want the Bagaduce to turn into the Damariscotta,” Penobscot resident Tom Adamo said. At the same time, though, he doesn’t want to “disemploy” oyster farmers already working on the river.

While the marine scientists are at work on the water, a team of social scientists will also be in the area, trying to assess the human side of the watershed issues. Among those issues is how well the aquaculture lease hearing system works.

“Things have changed,” one university researcher said. “We have to think about the history and culture of areas” where aquaculture operations are proposed.

That said, “aquaculture is going to grow around the state,” Anderson said. Large investors from outside Maine “have us in their crosshairs.”

The Penobscot meeting was not a one-time event, Seanet plans to return to the Bagaduce area when it has “a lot more data, and present that,” Anderson said. Also, all of the data collected through Seanet will eventually be available online through the university.