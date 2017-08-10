Red pine deaths on MDI focus of Aug. 17 forum

MOUNT DESERT — Over the last several years, residents and visitors to Mount Desert Island have witnessed the gradual decline and/or death of red pines, particularly along Sargeant Drive and in Southwest Harbor.

On Thursday, Aug. 17, at 4 p.m., representatives from the National Park Service will be on hand at the Northeast Harbor Library to provide information about the decline of red pines and to answer questions about the management of Acadia’s forests.

Red pine scale is an invasive, exotic pest that was first detected on Mount Desert Island in 2014. The tiny insects go through several life stages and suck sap from the base of pine needles and the branches of host trees, eventually causing enough stress to kill the tree. The insects spread to new trees via the wind, birds and other transport mechanisms, including humans. It’s likely they arrived on MDI via an infected horticultural specimen.

The National Park Service, Maine Forest Service, University of Maine and U.S. Forest Service are working together to monitor the red pine scale outbreak.

The National Park Service generally leaves dying trees in place as they decline and provide new habitat for bats and woodpeckers, but they also remove dying or dead trees that are hazardous to hikers, campers, motorists or picnickers in the park.

Long-term treatment of red pine is not feasible in the park, and salvage forestry has not been shown to effectively slow the spread of the red pine scale.

The panelists at the community discussion will include Rebecca Cole-Will, chief of resource management, stewardship and science at Acadia National Park; Judy Hazen Connery, natural resources specialist at Acadia; Kate Miller, forest ecologist for the Northeast Temperate Network of the Inventory and Monitoring Division of the National Park Service; and Tony Davis, the fire management officer for Acadia National Park.

The speakers will introduce topics such as the history of forest disturbance at Acadia, the park’s efforts to assess forest health and monitor and manage invasive pest outbreaks and best management practices residents can undertake to better protect their homes from fire.

The discussion is intended to be interactive, providing audience members with opportunities to ask questions of the panelists.

For more information about the red pine scale, visit http://www.maine.gov/dacf/mfs/forest_health/insects/red_pine_scale.htm.

Contact Stephanie Clement, conservation director at Friends of Acadia, at 207-288-3340 or [email protected] for more information about the Aug. 17 event.