PERC recognized for environmental stewardship

ORRINGTON — The Penobscot Energy Recovery Co. (PERC), a waste-to-energy facility in Orrington, was recently presented with the Governor’s Award for Environmental Excellence for its successful effort to achieve zero discharge of wastewater into the Penobscot River.

The award was presented by Bill Longfellow, innovation and assistance director at the Maine Department of Environmental Protection. The award is given annually by the Maine DEP to companies and organizations that “have gone above and beyond required environmental regulations to protect Maine’s environment.”

PERC’s zero-discharge program was not mandated by state or federal regulators — it was initiated by PERC employees in the interests of environmental stewardship. State Rep. Dick Campbell (R-Orrington) nominated PERC for the award. Earlier this year, Region I of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) gave PERC its Environmental Merit Award for the zero discharge program.