NOAA protects Atlantic sturgeon habitat

ELLSWORTH — Federal fisheries managers have taken a significant step toward promoting the recovery of the nation’s depleted Atlantic sturgeon resource.

Last week, NOAA Fisheries designated a vast area along the Atlantic coastline as critical habitat for the Atlantic sturgeon. The critical habitat designation will require federal agencies to consult NOAA Fisheries if they operate or fund activities that may affect designated critical habitat in more than 3,968 miles of important coastal river habitat from Maine to Florida.

Atlantic sturgeon was listed under the Endangered Species Act in 2012 and is comprised of the threatened Gulf of Maine distinct population segment and the endangered New York Bight, Chesapeake Bay, Carolina and South Atlantic distinct population segments.

Critical habitat for the Gulf of Maine sturgeon population includes the Penobscot, Kennebec and Androscoggin rivers in Maine, the Piscataqua River that forms part of the boundary between Maine and New Hampshire and the Merrimack River in Massachusetts.

The ESA requires that NOAA Fisheries designate critical habitat when a species is listed as threatened or endangered. Critical habitat is defined as specific areas within the geographical areas that: are occupied by the species; contain physical or biological features essential to the conservation of that species; and may require special management considerations.

The designation of critical habitat does not include any new restrictions or management measures for recreational or commercial fishing operations and does not create any new preserves or refuges. But when a federal agency funds, authorizes or carries out activities that may affect critical habitat, it must work with NOAA Fisheries to avoid or minimize potential impacts to critical habitat.

The activity of the federal agency may need to be modified to avoid destroying or adversely modifying the critical habitat.

“We look forward to working with our federal partners to reduce potential impacts to Atlantic sturgeon critical habitat,” Samuel D. Rauch III, deputy assistant administrator for regulatory programs at NOAA Fisheries, said in a statement. “Our focus now will be on providing guidance to federal agencies to help them carry out their actions efficiently and effectively while minimizing impacts to habitat that is critical to these endangered and threatened populations of sturgeon.”

Like the endangered Atlantic salmon, Atlantic sturgeon are anadromous and use coastal and estuarine waters throughout their lives, traveling to rivers to spawn or lay their eggs. Unlike some anadromous fish, sturgeon do not die after spawning and will return to spawn multiple times. They can grow up to 14 feet long, weigh up to 800 pounds and live up to 60 years.

Historically, Atlantic sturgeon inhabited approximately 38 rivers in the United States spanning from Maine to Florida. Scientists identified 35 of those as spawning rivers.

Atlantic sturgeon can now be found in approximately 32 of these rivers, and spawn in at least 20 of them. Critical habitat areas in coastal rivers were identified based on physical and biological features, such as soil type in the river bed, water temperature and salinity and underwater vegetation, that are essential to the conservation of Atlantic sturgeon, particularly for spawning and development.

Atlantic sturgeon were harvested heavily in the 20th century, particularly for their roe to be used for caviar. Overfishing led to a decline in abundance of Atlantic sturgeon and, in 1998, the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission issued a coast-wide moratorium on the harvest of Atlantic sturgeon in state waters. NOAA Fisheries followed with a similar moratorium in federal waters.