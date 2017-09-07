Frenchman Bay Conservancy eyes Jordan property for preservation

ELLSWORTH — Frenchman Bay Conservancy is looking to preserve a large parcel of undeveloped land along the shores of the Union River.

The group called the chance to purchase 30 undeveloped acres near downtown Ellsworth a “unique opportunity.”

The property features field, forestland and more than 1,600 feet of frontage on the Union River. The opportunity to preserve the land hinges on a successful fundraising effort.

“Purchase of the Jordan Homestead property is a priority to protect the rural character of the Union River between Ellsworth’s downtown and the Bay, and provide public access hiking trails to the water,” Frenchman Bay Conservancy said in a news release.

The land is currently owned by the Jordan family. Alice and Carroll raised their children across the Bayside Road from the property, and the land has been in the Jordan family for more than 200 years.

In the 1700s, a Jordan ancestor first acquired property through a French land grant and established a homestead before Maine became a state.

If acquired, Frenchman Bay Conservancy plans to build trails for the public as it has at the nearby Indian Point Preserve. Future plans include trails across the Bayside Road to link to Birdsacre via the Jordan Homestead property to the Union River.

The conservancy group needs to raise $230,000 to cover the acquisition and stewardship costs.

Anyone interested in supporting the Union River/Bayside Road purchase should contact Aaron Dority at 422-2328 or mail a check payable to Frenchman Bay Conservancy, PO Box 150, Hancock, ME 04640.

Frenchman Bay Conservancy is a nonprofit land trust with its office at the Tidal Falls Preserve in Hancock. Over the last thirty years, it has conserved nearly 7,000 acres and maintains 25 miles of year-round public access hiking trails.

Frenchman Bay Conservancy’s mission is to conserve distinctive ecosystems and landscapes for the benefit of all, from the Union River and Frenchman Bay watersheds east to the Hancock County line. Visit www.frenchmanbay.org, FBC’s Facebook page, or call 422-2328 for more information.