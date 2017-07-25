Forum on EPA cuts to be held on Wednesday

ELLSWORTH — A discussion of the potential impact of cuts to the Environmental Protection Agency will be held Wednesday, July 26, at the Moore Community Center.

This event, described as a “citizens’ hearing,” is co-hosted by Maine Conservation Voters and the Natural Resources Council of Maine. It is free and open to the public.

Scientists, naturalists, environmental organizers and community members will discuss how the Trump administration’s proposed budget cuts to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will affect Maine. Organizers will offer tips on activism and lobbying legislators on environmental issues.

Organizers say Maine’s environment and families depend on EPA funding for programs that protect public health and thriving natural resource economy. The EPA also funds studies on the impacts of climate change in Maine.

Speakers will include:

Rep. Brian Hubbell (D-Bar Harbor).

Jane Disney, senior staff scientist, director of education and director of the Community Health Laboratory at the MDI Biological Lab.

Zack Steele, executive director of the Hancock County Soil and Water Conservation District.

Nick Fisichelli, Forest Ecology Program director at the Schoodic Institute.

Zack Klyver, lead naturalist at Bar Harbor Whale Watch Co.

Fresh baked pies will be served at 5:30 p.m., and the event will begin at 6.