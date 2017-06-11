Ecologist to speak in Blue Hill

BLUE HILL — Why does agriculture need the bumblebee? Why do Maine forests need blackflies? How does any one species or system — natural or human — affect another?

Tom Wessels, author and professor emeritus at Antioch University, will address these questions in a talk titled “Co-evolution: Nature’s Model for Sustainability” in Blue Hill on Wednesday, June 21, at 7 p.m. in the Bay School’s Emlen Hall.

Wessels’ talk will explore how co-evolution works, using several examples that occur in nature, as a model for creating human systems that not only sustain themselves, but thrive as well.

Wessels is a terrestrial ecologist and professor emeritus at Antioch University New England, where he founded the master’s degree program in conservation biology.

A reception will follow the talk and copies of Wessels’ books will be available for sale. The suggested donation for the talk is $10 for adults and $5 for students and seniors.

For more information, contact Chrissy Allen at Blue Hill Heritage Trust, 374-5118 or [email protected].