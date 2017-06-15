Dead fish in Union River stir concern

ELLSWORTH — Dead adult alewives turned up in the Union River last week below the dam at Leonard Lake, prompting concern from a fish conservation group and a response from the company that owns and operates the dam.

Brett Ciccotelli, a fisheries biologist with the Downeast Salmon Federation (and the group’s alewife ambassador) first learned of the fish kill last week from an Ellsworth resident.

In a letter to the American, he described being on the river downstream of the dam on June 10 when the river “suddenly … started to fill with bleeding, dying, and dead” adult alewives.

Ciccotelli attributed the fishes’ deaths to having passed through the power-producing turbines of the dam, saying the blades “slashed their bodies and created a pressure change that popped their eyes from their heads and concussed their brains.”

Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners, the Toronto-based company that owns and operates the dam, said it was aware of the fish kill but offered a different explanation for what may have killed the fish.

Andy Davis, Brookfield’s director of stakeholder relations for North America, said the company was doing a scheduled study of downstream passage of salmon smolt and removed flashboards from the top of the Ellsworth dam. That led to water spilling over the dam and lower water levels upstream, he said.

“In conjunction, normal tidal effects resulted in lower water levels downstream of the facility,” Davis said in an email. “This exposed some obstacles resulting in the death of a small amount of adult alewives.”

Others offered a different assessment on the scope of the fish kill. Ellsworth resident Nate Hanson was at Rooster Brother on June 10 and said he saw 29 dead fish at one given moment, taking about a minute to pass by. He was on scene for 15 to 20 minutes and said the rate of dead fish going past was consistent.

Hanson said he encountered tourists behind Rooster Brother who wondered about the dead fish. One visitor from Rhode Island told him, “I figured the water must be really polluted to kill all those fish.”

“Definitely not the image we want visitors to see when they stop to enjoy our Union River,” Hanson wrote in an email.

Davis said local staff saw the dead fish and “immediately put a second unit into operation, forcing more water into the tailrace.” The tailrace is the area where water is discharged after passing through the hydroelectric turbines.

Davis said Brookfield also reported the fish kill to state and federal regulators.

“The well-being of biodiversity around our assets is important to us and we continuously strive to understand, mitigate and improve our impacts,” he said.

The Union River dam, along with the upstream dam at the foot of Graham Lake, is up for relicensing with the Federal Regulatory Energy Commission (FERC). Ciccotelli said his organization is encouraging citizens to contact federal officials and their local representatives to demand that a “new license must require safe, highly effective, up- and downstream fish passage.”

There have been previous fish kill incidents at the dam. In the fall of 2014, dead adult eels and young alewives were found below the dam. FERC said after that incident that Brookfield “failed to show due diligence” in providing adequate downstream passage for alewives and adult eels on their return to the sea from the Union River watershed.

The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service said after the fall 2014 incident that “the condition of the fish downstream of the project indicates turbine-induced mortality.”