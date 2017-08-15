PHOTO BY STEPHEN RAPPAPORT Crews begin removing Wight Pond dam August 15, 2017 by Stephen Rappaport on Environment, News, Waterfront PENOBSCOT — The restoration of the alewife population in the Bagaduce River watershed took a major step forward Monday morning as a digger and crew from R.F. Jordan & Sons began to tear out the concrete and boulder dam on Winslow Stream at the mouth of Wight Pond in Penobscot. The dam removal is one element of a project that will establish a natural fish passage built of native stone that will give alewives access to the spawning area of Wight Pond from Northern Bay. Bio Latest Posts Stephen RappaportWaterfront Editor at The Ellsworth AmericanStephen Rappaport has lived in Maine for nearly 30 years. A lifelong sailor, he spends as much time as possible messing about in boats. [email protected] Latest posts by Stephen Rappaport (see all) Crews begin removing Wight Pond dam - August 15, 2017 Circumnavigators visit Castine - August 10, 2017 Fog lifts for start of 33rd Eggemoggin Reach Regatta - August 10, 2017