Tuesday - Aug 15, 2017
PHOTO BY STEPHEN RAPPAPORT

Crews begin removing Wight Pond dam

August 15, 2017 by on Environment, News, Waterfront

PENOBSCOT — The restoration of the alewife population in the Bagaduce River watershed took a major step forward Monday morning as a digger and crew from R.F. Jordan & Sons began to tear out the concrete and boulder dam on Winslow Stream at the mouth of Wight Pond in Penobscot.

The dam removal is one element of a project that will establish a natural fish passage built of native stone that will give alewives access to the spawning area of Wight Pond from Northern Bay.

Stephen Rappaport

