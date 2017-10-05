Ellsworth unites to honor mother killed in car crash

ELLSWORTH — Liza Parker was here to start fresh. She came from farther up north, growing up in Lincoln with two brothers. Her main focus now was her two kids: a 5-year-old boy, Mason, and an 18-month-old girl, Tiaona.

While driving to meet Mason’s father in Howland on Sept. 25, Parker’s car went off the road on Interstate 95 in Old Town. Initially, she was reported missing. The next day, her car was found with the children still strapped into their car seats. Parker was dead at 26.

Family and friends remember her as a kind, funny and driven woman.

She was one of 12 cousins on just one side of the family — the other 11 were boys. The family would often gather at a farmhouse in Wytopitlock owned by her great-grandfather, Dale “Chippy” Dow, where they’d have family barbecues.

Galen Nickerson, her second cousin who was seven years older than Parker, said she grew up as one of the family favorites.

“She could go from girly girl to rough and tumble with the boys on a dime,” Nickerson said. “She got to fill both roles as a kid.”

Rodger Dow, her uncle, remembers a woman who was beloved by her family during those times at the farm.

“I remember her sitting on Grampy Chippy’s lap,” Dow said. “She was the star in everybody’s eyes. She was our little treasure box. Everybody gathered to the treasure box. When you opened it up, you didn’t know what you were going to find. You knew it was gonna be a gem.”

In 2015, while she was living in Old Town, a police raid at her apartment yielded 370 packets of heroin, according to reports from the time.

Parker had been fighting an addiction to the drug.

In mid-2016, she wound up in Hancock County’s drug court, where she met Rachel Higgins, the manager of Riverside Cafe on Main Street. At the time, Parker was working at Dunkin’ Donuts. She and Higgins became friends while attending Narcotics Anonymous meetings.

Parker then moved into the Hills House, a program of Open Door Recovery Center in Ellsworth that offers housing for mothers struggling with addiction.

“She was just a remarkable woman, and a beautiful mother,” said Barbara Royal, who runs Open Door Recovery Center. “Just a beacon of light.”

She later got a job as a waitress at Riverside Cafe, and quickly became a part of the family there, according to co-workers.

“She was the perfect addition,” Higgins said. “Hard-working, she picked up the menu quick, she was able to multi-task. She was just awesome.”

Riverside Cafe’s employees are raising money through a benefit dinner on Friday, Oct. 6, and are collecting donations during regular business hours. The money will go toward funeral expenses and be saved for her children.

Last Saturday, most of Riverside’s staff members gathered together, along with members of Ellsworth’s recovery community, and drove up to Wytopitlock, where her funeral was held. She was buried next to her great-grandparents. Dow estimated that there were 200 people in attendance.

Friends and family said Parker had been fully committed to getting clean, and her kids were her main motivation.

Parker spoke publicly about her battle with addiction during an event hosted by Governor Paul LePage’s administration. Parker met with then-United States Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price to share her story, and gave a speech to media at the event.

LePage, Price and Kellyanne Conway, counselor to the president, stood alongside Parker while she spoke.

“I take my recovery very seriously and today I live clean and healthy,” Parker said. “I had to do a complete 360 in my life. I literally changed everything: people, places and things. I got rid of my cell phone, I moved to a new area, I surrounded myself with healthy people.”

For her uncle, the news of Parker’s struggle hit close to home. He’s faced drug addiction, and has been sober since 2002.

“She rededicated her life to her children and she was proud of herself,” Dow said, emphasizing that it’s a battle for life that is waged every day. “Nobody’s perfect. You’re not perfect, and neither am I … It isn’t where you’ve been, it’s where you’re going.”

For other family members, Parker’s test with addiction was a show of her strength.

“A lot of people say not to remember her for the last few years, for her addiction,” Nickerson said. “I think we need to. Through the addiction, she found such strength to come clean of it, to do so many good things.”

Parker was more than a year into her recovery. She saved up enough money to buy a car, moved out of Hills House into an apartment in Bangor, and was focused on her kids.

She would often have sleepovers with her co-worker, Malerie Lockhart, who also lived at Hills House. Their kids, who were close to the same ages, would play together. “She always had me laughing,” Lockhart said. “And I could just really relate to a lot of stuff that she’s been through, and we clicked.”

Higgins, whom Parker had recently asked to be her sponsor, said Parker was a strong woman who was deeply dedicated to her kids.

“She was a friend, she was a mum, she was a sister,” Higgins said. “She was a good person and she’s going to be missed. She is missed.”