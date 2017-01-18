Ellsworth school superintendent gets raise, two-year contract extension

ELLSWORTH — The leader of the city’s school system received a contract extension and pay raise recently.

The four members present at the Ellsworth School Board’s Jan. 10 meeting voted unanimously to give Superintendent Dan Higgins a two-year contract extension and 2 percent pay raise.

Board member Joanne Avery was absent from the meeting.

The board’s vote means Higgins’ contract now extends through June 30, 2022. The pay raise means that starting July 1, his annual salary will be $115,566.

“We’re happy with his performance,” said Paul Markosian, the board’s vice chairman, of Higgins. “We are now in our third year as the Ellsworth School Department, and we feel like things are going well.”

Higgins was hired to lead the municipal school department in 2014, after city residents voted in 2013 to withdraw from Regional School Unit 24. He has remained at the helm since that time.

Echoing Markosian, Higgins said he believes things are going “extremely well” in the School Department right now. He credited a “dedicated” staff with “doing incredible work in the best interest of our students” and “moving the School Department forward.”

Higgins said he is happy in his job and believes the School Department is a great place to work. He also expressed gratitude to the School Board for its show of confidence in his leadership.

“I’m very appreciative of the support expressed by the School Board through their action,” Higgins said.

When he was hired in 2014, Higgins had a salary of $105,000 and was given a three-year contract. Prior to the Jan. 10 vote, Higgins’ most recent contract modification came in May of last year when his pay was raised from $110,000 to $113,300 and his contract was extended by one year through June 30, 2020.