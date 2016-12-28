Ellsworth Police: Wintry weather causes crashes

ELLSWORTH — Snow-covered roads caused multiple crashes on city roadways in the past week.

On Dec. 20, 21-year-old Cassidy R. Murphy of Southwest Harbor was driving up McGowan’s Hill on the Bangor Road in a 2006 Toyota SUV shortly after 10 p.m.

Police said the road was “slippery from a mix of sleet and snow” and that no sand or salt had been put down on the road yet. The vehicle skidded and slid across the road, going off the roadway and colliding with a rock and several small trees.

Murphy, who was wearing her seat belt, was taken to Maine Coast Memorial Hospital by County Ambulance for a complaint of back pain. The vehicle sustained front-end damage and had to be towed from the scene.

On the afternoon of Dec. 22, 26-year-old Jeremi W. Jacobs of Orland was driving on the Bucksport Road in a 2003 Ford F-250 pickup truck when the truck began to slide toward the shoulder of the road.

The vehicle partially rolled over, coming to rest on the driver’s side. The truck struck a mailbox as it went off the road.

Jacobs, who was wearing his seatbelt, told police “that he hit his head on something during the rollover” but declined any medical treatment.

The pickup truck had to be towed due to the amount of damage.

Transient taken from woods

On the evening of Dec. 22, police received a “strange call from a local transient living in a tent in the woods” off of High Street.

Officer Chris Smith responded and found two transients, one who was “too intoxicated to care for himself” and the other who was leaving and would not be taking care of the man.

Smith took the drunk transient “into protective custody” and he was then taken to the Maine Coast Memorial Hospital emergency room by County Ambulance.

Stopped school bus

Police received two reports of vehicles passing stopped school buses in different parts of the city on Dec. 21. On High Street, a blue Saab reportedly passed a bus stopped there, while on the Bucksport Road an olive green SUV reportedly passed a stopped school bus. Reports indicated police worked to contact the owners of the offending vehicles.

Thefts and other losses

An Oak Street resident reported on Dec. 21 the theft of a package delivered by the U.S. Postal Service sometime in the days leading up to the complaint. The package was valued at $50 and the complainant “wanted the incident documented so a replacement would be sent by the business.”

On Dec. 22, police received a complaint of checks and jewelry being stolen from a vehicle on a road off of the Surry Road.

Arrests

James T. Farley, 29, a transient, was arrested Dec. 20 on Mountain View Lane on a warrant issued by the Southwest Harbor Police Department charging him with a Class A felony.

Sean Waltz, 33, of Hampden, was arrested Dec. 22 on a warrant out of Ellsworth court charging him with failure to appear in court on a previous charge. Waltz was arrested when he turned himself in at the police station at City Hall.

David Noble, 36, of Dedham, violation of a protective order and violation of conditions of release, both at Maine Coast Mall on Dec. 22.

Christopher Newcomb, 41, of Bucksport was arrested on the morning of Christmas Eve on the Bucksport Road on a warrant charging him with failure to appear in court on charges of driving violations and operating after suspension.

Nicholas Alley, 28, of Bar Harbor, violation of bail on High Street Christmas Day. Police said Alley was drunk, a violation of the conditions of his release.