Ellsworth Police Log: Slippery feet cause problems in street

ELLSWORTH — Several crashes in the past week were blamed on a driver’s foot slipping off the brake pedal and onto the gas pedal instead, or in one case hitting both at the same time.

On Jan. 10, Audrey Tunney, 71, of Ellsworth was preparing to exit the Maine Coast Mall on High Street when her 2009 Subaru hit a 2011 Jeep SUV stopped in front of her driven by Robert Beekman, 69, of Ellsworth.

Police said it is believed Tunney “stepped on the brake and the gas pedal due to wearing large boots.”

Neither driver was injured.

On Jan. 14, Marguerite Easler, 87, of Ellsworth was pulling into a parking space at the post office on Main Street when “her foot slipped off the brake and on to the gas.”

Her 2016 Kia “jumped the curb and struck the building,” according to a police report, leaving scrapes on the building in the process.

Easler was unhurt. Her passenger, 81-year-old Claudette Townsend, complained of chest pain following the incident but she did not need to be taken to the hospital.

Later on the 14th, 17-year-old Karli Dyer of Hancock was approaching the traffic light on High Street by Marden’s when her “foot slipped off the brake and hit the gas.”

That sent the 2012 Toyota she was driving into the back of the 2014 Chevrolet pickup truck in front of her, which police said “had just started to move forward.”

Dyer was unhurt in the collision, as were the occupants of the Chevy pickup, Albert and Cynthia Minutolo, ages 65 and 63, respectively, both of Bar Harbor.

Pounding (on) the pavement

On Jan. 13, police received a report of several people fighting in the roadway on Surry Road. Lt. Harold Page arrived and “observed five people engaged in combat at the end of a driveway.”

The fight was broken up and one woman was taken to the Maine Coast Memorial Hospital emergency room for treatment of a cut on her eyelid.

Police obtained statements from those involved in the fight and the case has been sent to the District Attorney’s Office for a review and determination if any charges will be filed.

Thefts and other losses

On Jan. 11, a resident reported a toolbox containing two impact saws, a skill saw, a jigsaw, a charger and several batteries and miscellaneous hand tools was missing from his pickup truck from the day before.

The truck was parked in the parking lot in back of The Ellsworth American for several hours, and the man noticed the tool box was missing when he got home. He said his truck’s tailgate was upright, leading him to believe the box had been taken rather than falling out of the vehicle.

On Jan. 12, a local agency reported a possible case of financial exploitation of a senior citizen, in which someone spent all of that individual’s money. The complaint is under investigation.

On Jan. 12, Darling’s Auto Mall reported that a vehicle rented there that was due back on Jan. 7 had not been returned.

An investigation led to the arrest of Jamie Matlack, 43, and Jessica Grindle, 36, both of Sedgwick, each charged with theft (Class B) of the vehicle.

The two were detained by a deputy in Penobscot County on Jan. 16 and taken to the Brewer Police Department, where Ellsworth Sgt. Chad Wilmot interviewed and subsequently arrested them.

Stacy Austin, 24, of Ripley was summoned on a charge of theft after she allegedly shoplifted $46.31 worth of merchandise from Walmart on Jan. 13.

Police said the items taken by Austin included earrings, earbud headphones, two pairs of gloves, a wallet, a headband and a Bic-brand lighter.

On Jan. 15, Walmart reported a theft “in which groceries and beer were stolen and the suspect had left the store.” Police said the case remains under investigation and a suspect has been identified.

Shana C. Tucker, 28, of Hancock was arrested Jan. 16 and charged with theft (Class C) after she allegedly stole a $13 package of Gillette razor blades from Walmart.

Tucker was additionally charged with unlawful possession of a scheduled drug (Suboxone).

Arrests

Derek D. Bradford, 31, of Ellsworth was arrested Jan. 11 on High Street a warrant charging him with failure to appear in court on a prior charge of theft of services.

Bradford was additionally summoned on a charge of possession of a usable amount of marijuana.

Adryana Mazzacco, 27, of Veazie, domestic violence assault on High Street Jan. 14.

Mazzacco first came to police attention when Ellsworth officers were informed by Bar Harbor police that “two individuals riding in a blue Saab… had gotten into a shoving match and were traveling toward Ellsworth.”

The two individuals, one of whom was Mazzacco, were found at Jasper’s on High Street and “warned not to cause any further issues amongst themselves.”

That warning reportedly went unheeded, however, as in less than two hours police got a report of “two individuals fighting outside of” First Impressions Hair Studio on High Street, next door to Jasper’s.

That was when Mazzacco was arrested and taken to the Hancock County Jail.

Donald Barton, 36, of Ellsworth, violation of conditions of release, aggravated furnishing of a Schedule Z drug (marijuana) and failure to comply with the Sex Offender Registry Act, all on Franklin Street Jan. 14.

Police were initially called to the Franklin Street address for a report of a “possible sexual assault,” but an investigation determined no such assault had taken place.

Summons

Holly Woodworth, 48, of Bar Harbor, operating after suspension on High Street Jan. 14.

Speeding tickets

Matthew E. Smith, 19, of Jonesboro, 78 mph in a 55-mph zone on the Bangor Road Jan. 15.

Daniel P. Rumble, 43, of Jensen Beach, Fla., 69 mph in a 55-mph zone on the Bangor Road Jan. 17.