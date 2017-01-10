Ellsworth Police Log: Report of impaired driver

ELLSWORTH — On Jan. 6, a Bangor Road business reported a woman who might be impaired in the company’s parking lot.

The complainant said the woman was “not acting right,” that her “mannerism is off” and that she appeared to have “medical apparatus” (later described as a “slim pouch with syringes).

Holden police later reported they stopped the vehicle and that the driver was impaired and was also on bail conditions.

On the night of Jan. 8, police received a complaint of a driver who “smelled of alcohol” and was “gassing up his van and about to leave” the R.H. Foster gas station on High Street. Police stopped the driver and found he was not intoxicated.

Gun “joke” misfires

On Jan. 7, police received a report of “a possible threat” at Maine Organic Therapy, the medical marijuana dispensary.

“The threat was taken as a joke at first but was reported some time after due to a concern of a manager,” according to a police report.

Lt. Harold Page said a woman told staff the next time she came to the business she would bring a gun.

Police contacted the woman, who said it was meant as a joke and “not meant to be an actual threat.”

Unattended death

On the morning of Jan. 7, police went to a Christian Ridge Road residence for a report of a 59-year-old woman who had died. Police said there was “no indication of any suspicious circumstances.” The Medical Examiner’s Office was notified and called in to determine a cause of death, as is standard in such cases.

Missy-behaving

On Jan. 4, around 11 p.m., Tag’s Sports Bar reported a drunk woman “named Missy from Palm Beach” was “throwing stuff at vehicles” and otherwise “being disorderly.”

When police arrived, the woman was gone. Nobody seemed to know anything about her other than her name was Missy and that she had since “left the area.”

Jumpin’ geography bee

On Jan. 7, a Franklin resident came in to the police station for help in getting property back from a relative. The item in question was at a repair business in Ellsworth while the relative resides in Otis. Police “gave the resident suggestions on how to handle getting the item back.”

Late-night car shoppers

On Jan. 4, at around 8:45 p.m., police received a report of a “group of individuals who had flashlights and were looking in the vehicles” at Darling’s Auto Mall on Kingsland Crossing. When police arrived, no such people were found.

Thefts and other losses

On Jan. 4, police received a report of a possible burglary at a residence on Grant Street. The case is under investigation.

Nellie Stratton, 80, of Hancock was summoned on a charge of theft after she allegedly stole a $14.99 woman’s coat from Renys on Jan. 5.

A 17-year-old girl from Verona Island was summoned on a charge of theft after she allegedly stole baby clothes, men’s deodorant and men’s body spray (with a total value of $21.21) from Walmart on Jan. 6.

On Jan. 9, police received a report that Allen’s Blueberry Freezer on Main Street had been vandalized sometime in the past 24 hours. The exterior walls of the building were spraypainted.

On Jan. 9, police received a report of an employee theft at Home Depot on Myrick Street. Margaret Soctomah, 33, of Ellsworth, was summoned on a charge of theft (Class E). The alleged theft reportedly took place in late November of 2016.

Six pairs of socks (valued around $10 each) were reported stolen from a business at the Ellsworth Shopping Center on Jan. 9.

Arrests

Kimberly Phelan, 34, of Ellsworth, domestic violence assault (Class C, priors) and violation of probation, both on Oak Street Jan. 6. Police said she allegedly assaulted her boyfriend.

Christopher Sullivan, 34, of Southwest Harbor, operating under the influence (Class D) and unlawful possession of marijuana (Class D), both on the Bangor Road Jan. 7.

Summonses

Tyler Salisbury, 19, of Otis, illegal transportation of alcohol by a minor on High Street Jan. 5.

Daniel Johnson, 33, of Swan’s Island, violation of conditional release and improper plates (illegal attachment) on Jan. 9 on High Street. Johnson was charged with the offenses after he was involved in a single-vehicle crash, according to police.

Speeding tickets

Sean B. Lawonn, 49, of Ellsworth, 44 mph in a 30-mph zone on East Main Street Jan. 5.

Jason C. Norwood, 21, of Bar Harbor, 69 mph in a 55-mph zone on the Bangor Road Jan. 5.