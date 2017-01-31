Ellsworth Police log: Police seek identity of suspect in ATM theft

ELLSWORTH — Police are looking for a man who allegedly helped himself to another person’s ATM withdrawal on Monday.

Police said a customer made a withdrawal at Walmart on Myrick Street and then forgot to take the cash. The man then came along and took the money for himself, police said. The amount of money involved was not disclosed.

Surveillance photos from Walmart are posted on the Police Department’s Facebook page. They show a man in a dark jacket and hat pushing a shopping cart. Police said he is believed to have been driving a maroon, extra-cab Ford F-150 pickup truck.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity is asked to call police at 667-2168.

Trouble on the hill

On the night of Jan. 28, police received a report of a “very intoxicated” man near the Eagle’s Lodge Motel on High Street, “hitting signs, yelling at people and getting into vehicles.”

One employee at the motel said he took a bag out of her car (though she later got the things back) and that she thought she “saw him pull something out of his pocket” that she believed was a knife.

Police then got a report that the man “walked in the back door of China Hill,” went into the kitchen and “helped himself to something to eat” and then refused to leave.

The owner of the vehicle did not want to press charges and neither did China Hill (though the restaurant asked the man be warned not to return, as did Eagle’s Lodge). Police took the man to a residence for the night.

Vandalism to the signs of nearby businesses, including Prompto 10-Minute Oil Change and Taste Jamaica, remains under investigation this week.

Break-ins reported, investigated

On the early morning of Jan. 26, a Pleasant Street resident reported someone had tried to gain entry into a garage on the property.

“The person was scared off by the homeowners,” police said. No entry was gained into the garage.

On the evening of Jan. 26, police responded to a report of a residential burglary on the Bucksport Road.

“Sometime during the past week a garage was broken into and tools were taken,” police said.

On the evening of Jan. 29, a Bucksport Road resident called and told police that someone else had told her lights were on inside her home even though she wasn’t there. Police are investigating that complaint.

On Jan. 30, a Straw Way resident reported that tools had been stolen from a shed.

Officers helping others

On Jan. 27, Sgt. Shawn Willey took a woman who “purposely overdosed on medication” to the emergency room.

On Jan. 29, Sgt. Chad Wilmot and officers Josh Steward and Chris Smith responded to the Hancock County Jail to assist staff there with an inmate who was “out of control” and “threatening violence” if officers opened the door.

The inmate was eventually moved to a new cell with no issues.

Bad driver stopped, picked up by family

On the evening of Jan. 29, police took multiple calls about an older man who was not driving well. Callers said he “hit at least five curbs” and that he was later “going the wrong way down High Street.”

Police caught up with the driver in the parking lot of Pizza Hut. His relatives, who live in the Aurora area, were contacted and they came down to Ellsworth to get the man.

Thefts and other losses

Rhonda Komchai, 56, of Ellsworth was charged with theft after she allegedly skipped out on her $1,883.56 bill at the Colonial Inn on High Street.

A 17-year-old girl from Southwest Harbor was summoned on a charge of theft Jan. 27 after she allegedly stole $30 worth of miscellaneous items from Walmart.

Jewelry was reported stolen from a Main Street location on Jan. 27.

Isaac Francis, 19, of Sullivan was charged with theft by unauthorized taking or transfer after he allegedly stole Xbox video games valued at $78.56 from Walmart.

Arrests

Ernest E. Winters, 42, of Ellsworth was arrested Jan. 25 on School Street on a warrant charging him with failure to appear in court on a prior charge. He also was charged with operating after suspension.

Ellis T. Martin Jr., 31, of Ellsworth, violation of conditional release on the Surry Road Jan. 25. Police said Martin was at the Hancock County Jail earlier and released on bail in order to go to the hospital.

Police said Martin was supposed to return to the jail when he was released from the hospital but failed to do so. He was instead located at a residence on the Surry Road.

William Andrews, 50, of Ellsworth, domestic violence assault and obstructing the report of a crime or injury, both on Peninsula Drive Jan. 29.

Summonses

Zachary Strehan, 21, of Blue Hill, sale and use of drug paraphernalia and possession of a usable amount of marijuana, both on High Street Jan. 23.

Eric L. Sadler, 38, of Orland, operating after suspension on Main Street Jan. 30. He was additionally charged with operating a motor vehicle with suspended license plates.

Wyatt Salisbury, 27, of Ellsworth, operating after suspension (failure to pay fines) and expired registration (greater than 150 days) on High Street Jan. 30. Salisbury also was ticketed for allegedly failing to provide proof of insurance.