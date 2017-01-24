Ellsworth Police Log: Local man arrested, charged with thefts

ELLSWORTH — A Lamoine resident was arrested in Ellsworth this week on warrants charging him with a series of thefts that reportedly happened in October.

James A. Day Jr., 22, was arrested Jan. 19 at a Straw Way apartment on four warrants charging him with multiple charges of theft (and two counts of violation of conditions of release).

Police said Day was responsible for a string of thefts that occurred in mid-October.

In one, Day — who did custodial work for the Down East Family YMCA at its State Street facility next to the Mill Mall and at the Moore Community Center — is alleged to have stolen a safe from Friends in Action.

The safe, according to police, contained more than $1,600 in cash, $4,000 in checks and $5,000 in credit card receipts. At the Y’s main facility, Day is alleged to have stolen cash and personal property belonging to Y employees, with a total loss of $282.

Day also is charged with theft for his alleged unlawful use of a motor vehicle during that time. The vehicle’s owner said Day was allowed to use the vehicle but that he did not return it at the agreed upon time. Subsequently, the owner filed a theft complaint with police. The vehicle was later recovered.

Lastly, Day is charged with stealing a bandanna and a pair of boots, with a collective value of $29, from Walmart.

Bogus bill

Police are investigating a report of a counterfeit $100 bill being passed at Mike’s Country Store on Water Street on Jan. 18. A store employee detected the fake bill while preparing a deposit, and the bill was sent to the Secret Service for further investigation.

Passed-out patron later charged

On Jan. 20, police received a report that an intoxicated man was “passed out in the produce section of Walmart.” The man was taken by County Ambulance to Maine Coast Memorial Hospital.

The man, 52-year-old Anthony Spellman of Hancock, was later arrested and charged with violating conditions of his release, which stipulated that he not consume alcohol.

Harassment warning

A 17-year-old boy was warned for harassment at school after police received a complaint from a local family on Jan. 18.

Comments cause concern

Police were called to the Emmaus Center on Jan. 17 to remove a resident who was “walking around the center saying inappropriate things,” including that “people microwaved his brain.” The individual was moved along, according to police.

Thefts and other losses

Police are investigating a case of overdue items at the Ellsworth Public Library. The items have not been returned “despite repeated requests” from the library, according to police.

The loss at this point is $1,991 — $445 in fees and $1,546 representing the cost to replace the items in question. The case remains under investigation.

On Jan. 22, Freshies on High Street reported that a woman “attempted to purchase a six-pack of beer, cigarettes and some Zig-Zag” products. The woman could not pay for the items she picked out, but allegedly “walked out with the bag of items.”

Police found the woman and instructed her to return to the store and pay for the items, which she eventually did.

Detective Dotty Small said a business has a say in whether or not an individual is charged with theft in an incident such as that.

“It all depends on the store or company policy on whether or not they decide to pursue charges,” she explained.

On Jan. 23, the Colonial Inn on High Street reported that a customer left without paying for their room. The reported loss is $1,883.56. The case is under investigation and charges are pending.

The following day, the Colonial reported another similar case in which the outstanding bill was $1,417. That case also is under investigation.

On Jan. 23, a Red Bridge Road resident said he “received a call stating that he needed to stop stealing Wi-Fi.” Officers investigated the complaint but were unable to determine who made the call to the complainant.

Arrests

Shane Murphy, 49, of Ellsworth was arrested Jan. 18 on a warrant charging him with aggravated assault, obstructing the report of a crime, domestic violence terrorizing and domestic violence assault.

Ashley Charpentier, 22, of Orrington, operating under the influence on Main Street Jan. 23.

Summons

A 16-year-old Ellsworth boy was charged with criminal speed on Jan. 18 after police clocked him allegedly traveling at 80 mph in a 40-mph zone on the Bayside Road that afternoon. Criminal speeding is defined as 30 or more mph over the posted speed limit.

Traffic violations

William B. Beverly, 38, of Ellsworth, passing a stopped school bus on High Street Jan. 10.

Eric Wieder, 56, of Glenburn, passing a stopped school bus on High Street Jan. 18.

Speeding tickets

Cody D. Look, 28, of Cutler, 49 mph in a 30-mph zone on Main Street Jan. 17.

Dustin M. Southworth, 29, of Great Pond, 54 mph in a 40-mph zone on the Bayside Road Jan. 18.

Brandon M. Deraps, 25, of Franklin, 72 mph in a 55-mph zone on the Bangor Road Jan. 21.