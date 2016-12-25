Ellsworth Police: Facebook message leads to return of pocketbook

ELLSWORTH — The theft of a woman’s pocketbook from a busy retail store over the weekend was resolved with a Facebook message.

A woman reported on Sunday afternoon that her pocketbook had been stolen from the Dunkin’ Donuts inside of Walmart on Myrick Street. A friend of the woman who was with her at the time said she believed the pocketbook was taken by the man behind them in line, a suspicion later confirmed by a review of video.

The woman recognized the man from Facebook and contacted him via the social media website. She sent him a message that said “she would not press charges if he contacted her and returned her pocketbook and the contents.”

By that evening, the woman contacted police again and said “she had her pocketbook back with all the contents” and reaffirmed that she did not want to press charges.

In a separate incident the next day, staff at the Dunkin’ Donuts on Kingsland Crossing reported that a wallet “with a lot of money in it” was left on the counter that morning.

The wallet, which had $278 in it, was picked up by police. They contacted its rightful owner, who came in to pick it up.

Wintry weather

wreaks havoc over weekend

Slick road conditions kept officers busy on Sunday morning.

Around 9:15, a black Jeep Cherokee went off the Bangor Road. An hour later, a caller reported a vehicle “went off Bucksport Road and into the woods.” Also around 10:15, another car was reported off the road on the Bangor Road.

No injuries were reported in any of the incidents, and tow trucks were able to get the vehicles (which were not damaged) back onto the respective roads.

Shortly before 11 a.m. Sunday, a woman from Virginia told police her car had gone off the road on Pioneer Farm Way and that “she will be going off a cliff.”

Police said it turned out the vehicle had gone off the road and into a ditch. Officer Jordon Denley was able to push the vehicle out of the ditch, and a tow truck was called in to pull the vehicle up a hill.

The driver was unhurt and her vehicle was undamaged.

Teen driver blameless

in back-to-back crashes

A teenage driver was involved in two separate crashes at two separate locations in the course of five minutes last week, but police said she was not to blame in either incident.

At 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 14, 17-year-old Emily Young of Gouldsboro was stopped at the traffic light while exiting from Ellsworth High School on State Street.

Young, in a 2012 Hyundai, was hit from behind by 17-year-old Caleb Wasson of Hancock, who was driving a 2010 Jeep SUV.

No one was injured in that crash, though Wasson was charged with carrying a passenger beyond interim license restriction and operating a vehicle with an expired temporary registration for less than 150 days.

At 2:35 p.m., Young in the same vehicle pulled into a parking space at the Dunkin’ Donuts at the corner of Forrest Avenue and State Street.

After she stopped, the vehicle parked next to her “backed up and sideswiped the left side” of her Hyundai. That other vehicle, a 1996 Chevrolet pickup truck, was driven by 16-year-old Craig Ridley of Ellsworth.

No one was injured in the second incident, either. Officer Chris Smith investigated both collisions.

Two vehicles, one deer

An Orland woman was unhurt Dec. 16 after she hit a deer that had already been hit by another vehicle.

Tabitha Bishop, 34, told police she was headed west on the Bucksport Road around 8:30 p.m. when she “didn’t see the deer laying in the road that someone just hit.”

Her 2004 Subaru sustained front end damage, but it was drivable. The deer was given to Bishop.

Birds make the blotter

On Dec. 13, 42-year-old Christine Blaisdell of Ellsworth was driving on Bucksport Road near the weigh station when a bird flew in front of her 2012 Dodge Caravan.

Blaisdell was unhurt, but the collision caused damage to the van’s front grill. There was no word on the bird’s fate.

On Dec. 19, Officer Andrew Weatherbee was called to the Nicolin Road for a report of domesticated Guinea hens that were on the side of the road and had been there overnight, according to a caller.

The animals were deemed free range, but after a second call from a concerned citizen police contacted Birdsacre. Police told a staffer there that if “he could catch the birds that would be great.”

Keep track of your kids

On Dec. 16, police received a report of a child left unattended in a vehicle on High Street. The child’s mother was located and “she was advised of the dangers of her actions.”

Thefts and other losses

Renys reported a loss of $102.27 on Dec. 15 after a Lamoine woman wrote a check last month for that amount that was later not honored by the bank (insufficient funds).

Tamer Osman, 43, of Bangor was summoned on a charge of theft after police received a report of employee theft at T.J. Maxx at the Maine Coast Mall on Dec. 15.

Police said Osman took $920 worth of merchandise, mostly coats, without paying for it.

On Dec. 16, a local woman reported her debit card had been compromised and that “over $2,000 had been taken from her account without permission.”

On Dec. 16, police received a report that a lock on a mailbox had been damaged at Deane Street Apartments.

Home Depot reported on Dec. 17 that three checks totaling $644.83 had not been honored by the bank due to insufficient funds, resulting in an equal loss to the store.

Thomas Lisse, 42, of Bar Harbor was summoned on a charge of theft Dec. 18 after Walmart store employees said he was caught “changing price tags on store products to reduce the cost when paying for the items.”

On Dec. 19, a local man told police “his debit card was compromised for the second time in two weeks.” Police found that the man’s account had been compromised, not his new debit card.

“The account has been closed and charged back to the companies and he is not out any money at this point,” police reported.

Arrests

Shane Kenny, 38, of Jonesport, OUI on High Street Dec. 13. Kenny’s arrest came after a complaint about him was filed from McDonald’s.

Kenny also was issued a civil summons charging him with failing to disclose to a police officer that he had a loaded firearm.

Roman Cook, 25, of Swan’s Island, probation violation on Old Mill Road Dec. 14.

Michael Ireland, 52, of Ellsworth, criminal trespassing at Circle K on High Street Dec. 14. Police said Ireland was warned before not to come back to the business but did so anyway.

His arrest came after police had already encountered him once earlier in the evening at a Main Street apartment complex, where he was found passed out in the hallway. Ireland was warned for criminal trespassing at that location.

Nathan Young, 54, of Bar Harbor, operating under the influence on High Street Dec. 18.

Summons

Mikaela S. Conley, 17, of Bar Harbor, operating without a license on the Bayside Road Dec. 15. She also was ticketed for an expired inspection sticker and expired registration, police said.

Traffic violations

Nicholas G. Goodrich, 16, of Ellsworth, carrying passengers beyond restrictions, Dec. 16 on High Street.

Yvrose Eralus, 49, of Belle Glade, Fla., violation of learner’s permit and no proof of insurance, both Dec. 19 on Downeast Highway.

Speeding tickets

Renee J. Hamlin, 42, of Bucksport, 48 mph in a 25-mph zone on the Bucksport Road Dec. 15.