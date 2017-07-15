Ellsworth Police: Dog scares off a stranger at Surry Road residence

ELLSWORTH — A mysterious, unknown visitor — possibly a would-be burglar — spooked a man and his dog on the Surry Road last week.

Just before 5 p.m. on July 5, the man said he was in his bedroom changing when he heard the front door open.

“He thought it was his wife and then realized it wasn’t,” the police report stated. The man said whoever entered the house, which was unlocked, left when “his dog started to bark.”

The complainant then heard the front door slam shut and did not see anyone when he came out front.

The man told police that he didn’t see anything missing. He also didn’t see any vehicles parked in the area or anyone walking nearby.

Police responded and drove down a couple of nearby side roads, but “did not observe anyone walking or anything suspicious.”

Smashed windshield

On July 5, a Main Street resident called and reported that his neighbor “dropped a tree branch on his truck and broke the windshield.”

Investigation revealed that the windshield of the 1999 Ford “was actually broken by the ladder” that the neighbor was using, and he advised he would take care of the situation.

Drunk and dangerous vs.

passed-out and peaceful

On the night of July 4, police received a report from a woman who said she dropped her brother off at his State Street apartment. She said he was “extremely intoxicated” and that she was worried about his well being.

She cautioned that the man is “not a fan of police,” however, and that he had said previously “he will make them ‘dance.’ She said he did not have any weapons.

Police went and found the man “passed out on the couch” and deemed him “all set for the night.”

Swing and a miss

On the evening of July 6, police received a report that a man was inside Tractor Supply “swinging at people.” Officers arrived, investigated and found “that was not the case.”

Thefts and other losses

On July 4, Cadillac Mountain Sports reported a theft of a $500 bicycle sometime in the past three days.

An LG-brand tablet was reported stolen from the Ellsworth Public Library on July 5.

Electronic equipment valued at $500 was reported missing from The Grand on July 6.

A walker was reported stolen from an apartment on Edgewood Way on July 7. The complainant said the walker was left outside and gone when the complainant returned.

William Erlanson, 20, of Orland, was charged with theft after he allegedly stole $170 worth of makeup from Walmart on July 10.

Arrests

Jason Rothe, 44, of Bangor, criminal trespass on High Street July 4. Police said Rothe was asked to leave McDonald’s “and would not leave.”

Michael B. Smith, 24, of Ellsworth, violating condition of release and operating after habitual offender revocation, both on the Bucksport Road July 5.

On the night of July 6, police received a report from a passing motorist that there was a man face down on the pavement on Washington Street. That complaint led to the arrest of Tyler F. Baez, 23, of Lamoine, who was charged with unlawful possession of a Schedule W drug.

Traffic violations

Harini Sueantharaman, 42, of Fairfax, Va., failure to obey lane control on High Street July 6.

Zeke L. Hitchcock, 18, of Ellsworth, operating after suspension on Main Street July 4.

Karlyn Demeritt, 24, of Cherryfield, operating without a license on the Bangor Road July 4.

Trevor L. Curtis, 26, of Thomaston, operating a defective motor vehicle on High Street July 2.

Jordan Bullard, 26, of Hancock, operating without a license on the Mariaville Road July 2.

Dimitry A. Dubrovsky, 23, of Ellsworth, making a bad pass on the Bangor Road June 29.