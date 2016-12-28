Ellsworth Police Department announces promotions

ELLSWORTH — As 2016 draws to a close, the city’s police department is welcoming new faces to its ranks, promoting familiar faces and creating new positions.

On Dec. 22, the department officially promoted Glenn Moshier from sergeant to captain, Chad Wilmot from patrol officer to sergeant and Fred Ehrlenbach from reserve officer to reserve sergeant.

“This is a really nice day,” Police Chief Pete Bickmore told an audience in the auditorium at City Hall that day, noting that the department has a “long history and long tradition” and that the ceremony represented a continuation of both.

Moshier joined the department 13 years ago and was promoted to sergeant in 2008. Bickmore reviewed his resume, including instructing active-shooter classes, serving as a member of the underage drinking enforcement team and coordinating the Every 15 Minutes drunk-driving deterrent program.

“He has been a very active and effective member of the Ellsworth Police Department and a well-respected and true leader,” Bickmore said. “It’s my pleasure to announce his promotion to captain.”

Moshier’s wife, Megan, pinned his captain’s badge on his uniform.

Moshier’s promotion makes him second in command for the department, taking the place of the lieutenant who has served in that capacity previously. In the new year, Lt. Harold Page will retain his rank but with a different focus.

Moshier said Page will supervise Detective Dotty Small, coordinate with the officer assigned to the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency (currently Officer Troy Bires) and also supervise the regional clam warden, Michael Hall. Moshier said Page also will “be taking on a more active role in investigations.”

Wilmot was promoted to the rank of sergeant to fill the vacancy created by Moshier’s promotion. Wilmot became a full-time officer in Ellsworth in 2001 and has since been recognized as its Officer of the Year four times. He is a certified crash reconstructionist and has served as the department’s field training officer.

Wilmot’s wife, Melissa, pinned his sergeant’s badge on his uniform.

Bickmore said Ehrlenbach has served as a reserve officer with the Ellsworth Department since 1979 and has also served as a reserve deputy with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office. In that time, Bickmore said, he has “helped to mitigate numerous high-profile complaints and helped to save lives.”

“Fred is a role model for younger and older officers and a true inspiration,” Bickmore said. “It’s my honor to recognize all his hard work and dedication and promote him to reserve sergeant in the Ellsworth Police Department.”

Heather Dorr, Ehrlenbach’s daughter, pinned the new reserve sergeant’s badge on her father. Each pinning — as the sharp pin was brandished — prompted a joking comment, and Ehrlenbach’s was no different.

“I’m wearing a vest,” he joked, referring to the bulletproof vest under his uniform.

Two new officers also joined the department recently. Josh Steward graduated from the Maine Criminal Justice Academy Dec. 16, while Jordon Denley will begin his 18-week training there on Jan. 16.

The department received grant funding to add a school resource officer’s position. An officer will be named to fill that post in the near future. Moshier said he and Superintendent Dan Higgins and Ellsworth High School Principal Dan Clifford are working to finalize making that appointment.

Moving a patrol officer to that post meant the department needed to add a new patrol officer’s position. Former Officer Kelvin Mote will rejoin the department Jan. 1 to fill that slot.

There also is change in the dispatching section of the department. Emily Finson has been hired to replace departing dispatcher Teri Linscott, and the department is working to hire someone to replace Patty Marshall, who recently retired as a dispatcher.