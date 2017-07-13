Ellsworth police crack down on speeders; dozens are cited

ELLSWORTH — Police have issued more than 80 speeding tickets around the city in recent weeks, most of them on the heavily (and speedily) traveled stretch of Route 1A between the Dedham town line and the urban core.

Half of the 86 tickets were issued in one day alone (June 30) on the Bangor Road. Another 44 tickets were issued that same day on the same stretch of road by Maine State Police and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department, both working in collaboration with the local police.

The Ellsworth Police Department reported that all the motorists stopped were going at least 70 miles per hour (the speed limit there is 55 mph). The highest speed recorded was 85 mph, police said.

Ellsworth officers issued the following tickets in the 55-mph zone on the Bangor Road June 30:

