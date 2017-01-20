Ellsworth man arrested, charged with sex crime

ELLSWORTH — A local man was arrested this week and charged with a sex crime against a child that allegedly occurred in 2010.

Eric R. Haslam, 35, of Ellsworth was arrested Wednesday and charged with visual sexual aggression against a child. That is a Class C charge, which is considered a felony in Maine.

State law defines the particular offense of visual sexual aggression that Haslam is charged with (there are different types) as when someone exposes his or her genitals to a child and the child is under the age of 12.

The charge also can apply when an alleged perpetrator forces a child to expose him or herself to the perpetrator. Ellsworth Police Detective Dotty Small said in this case, Haslam is alleged to have exposed himself to the child.

The alleged offense took place in 2010, according to police. Police said a parent reported “possible sexual abuse” to police on Tuesday, and that a forensic evaluation (interview) was conducted with the alleged victim on Wednesday. Haslam was arrested later on Wednesday.

Haslam was later released on $1,000 cash bail. Small, the investigator in the case, said his bail conditions include not having any contact with children under the age of 14 without direct supervision.

Haslam is due in court on Tuesday, March 21, to be arraigned on the visual sexual aggression charge.