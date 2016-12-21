Ellsworth City Council, awaiting state rules, bans retail marijuana

ELLSWORTH — The City Council voted unanimously Monday night to ban retail marijuana businesses — for now.

The ban applies to stores, social clubs and growing, testing and manufacturing facilities. It does not apply to personal use or the medical marijuana dispensary already in business in Ellsworth.

Councilors said they approved the ban because they want to give the city breathing room while the state puts regulations in place around recreational marijuana.

Maine voters passed a measure to legalize such use in November, allowing residents to grow their own plants and permitting retail facilities to sell marijuana.

A recount was called for due to the narrow measure of victory.

Opponents dropped their recount effort this week, but the state must now create specific rules for those retail marijuana businesses allowed by the new law — no pot businesses can open anywhere in Maine until the rules are finalized. That process is estimated to take months, meaning that in addition to being precautionary, Ellsworth’s prohibition is also pre-emptive.

Ellsworth’s is not a permanent ban. Although language in the ordinance states it will automatically expire in two years “unless it is repealed or reauthorized” by the council, councilors made it clear Monday night they intend to revisit the matter before then.

“I can guarantee you that I’m not going to wait two years,” said Councilor Gary Fortier.

Fortier said he will be watching how the rulemaking process progresses in Augusta and be sure that city staff is working on preparing local rules and regulations so that once the state is done with its work the city can revisit the matter.

“We need the final rules and the final law,” he said, “and then it’s full steam ahead to get this settled so that Ellsworth can be part of the future and not hide our head in the sand. But we need the time.”

Councilor Dawn Ihle Hudson agreed, saying the ordinance gives the city protection and a time-out to come up with rules so that it if the council later chooses to allow retail marijuana in the city, it can do so on its own terms.

“We’re not sure what we’re going to have and where we want it,” said Council Chairman John Phillips, summarizing where things stand at the moment and why the council supports the ban.

During Monday night’s meeting, the council heard from five members of the public, none of whom agreed exactly with what the council was doing.

Joe Lusardi, executive director of Maine Organic Therapy (the medical marijuana dispensary in Ellsworth) noted Gov. Paul LePage said he thinks Maine should scrap the medical marijuana program now that any adult will be able to get pot.

Lusardi said if that comes to pass, combined with Ellsworth’s prohibition on businesses that would sell marijuana, it would “create a vacuum for a black market” for marijuana in the city.

“If you want to have drug deals going on in every parking lot in this town, then that’s what this prohibition will do,” he said.

Councilors disagreed, noting that the city’s ordinance specifically states it does not apply to medical marijuana. What the state does or does not do, meanwhile, is beyond municipal control.

“The Governor says a lot of things,” said Councilor Bob Crosthwaite, addressing Lusardi’s concerns about what LePage wants to do.

Steve Joy questioned why the council was moving to ban retail marijuana establishments in the city when earlier this year, the council opened up the entire commercial zoning district to the medical marijuana dispensary.

Joy was the dispensary’s landlord when it was located on Carriage Way off of the Bucksport Road, in a $250,000 building he had built specifically for its use. The dispensary moved to Myrick Plaza at the corner of Myrick and High streets earlier this year after the council approved the zoning change. Joy said that vote and the council’s actions Monday presented a mixed message.

“I’ve concluded from your vote last time that marijuana isn’t that bad and can be anywhere in Ellsworth’s commercial district,” said Joy. The push for a ban suggested otherwise, he said.

Joy accused the council of “hiding behind rulemaking,” and said the 27-page law passed by voters in November is already “very specific.” Councilors said state officials have authority to potentially make major changes to the law, however.

Joy and David Legere, another speaker, both said the two-year time frame bothered them. Legere said he favored a six-month moratorium.

Councilors stressed that the two-year reference is an outside limit and that they fully intend and expect to tackle the matter again before then. They said a moratorium was not appropriate in this situation.

There was other support for a time frame of more than two years. Tara Young, who said she has three children, called the ordinance a “just the beginning of a good start.” She expressed concern about products being marketed to appeal to children and that those products would find their way into local schools.

Debra Porter, meanwhile, a real estate agent and registered nurse, said she thought the prohibition was a mistake. She talked about her experience of visiting Colorado and seeing how successful retail marijuana is there — both for the businesses that sell it and the towns that host them, which see higher tax revenue.

Councilors noted Maine’s marijuana law is unlike Colorado’s and communities such as Ellsworth would not see the same financial benefit.

Councilors who spoke Monday said they recognize the reality that marijuana has been legalized in Maine and that, in Hudson’s words, “there’s no point in pretending it’s not here.”

“If recreational marijuana is a legal commodity in the state of Maine, why the hell are we trying to stop it?” said Fortier, explaining his initial reaction and opposition to any sort of ban. “Are you going to stop broccoli next week?

Fortier said he had “been swung to the side of doing it right,” however, meaning hitting the pause button for the city and making sure officials — ranging from the Planning Department to police officers — are prepared to handle it if and when it does come to Ellsworth.

Councilor Steve Beathem said the city could hold public hearings before it revisits retail marijuana in order to get input, but Crosthwaite questioned if that was necessary. He noted that the vote in Ellsworth split almost eight percentage points against legalizing marijuana, and said to him that is a clear indication of how the people feel about it.

“I’m not going to support something that the people have already told me, ‘We’re not for this, we’re against it,’” he said.