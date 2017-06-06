Y children explore science June 6, 2017 on Education, News Ellsworth High School Advanced Placement science students (at left) measure a marshmallow-and-toothpick structure made by preschoolers Wilbur Jamison (wearing hood), Mason Smith and Kayla Dandurand at the Down East Family YMCA’s early learning center in Ellsworth June 1. The high school students were there to teach the younger children about various aspects of science. In this case, the goal was to build the tallest structure possible using just marshmallows and toothpicks. PHOTO BY STEVE FULLER Wilbur Jamison (left), Mason Smith, Kayla Dandurand and Ethan Engelhard, all preschool students at the Down East Family YMCA’s early learning center in Ellsworth, use marshmallows and toothpicks to create a structure June 1. Advanced Placement science students from Ellsworth High School visited the children that day and taught them about various aspects of science. In this case, children were trying to build the tallest structure they could using just marshmallows and toothpicks. PHOTO BY STEVE FULLER Preschool students at the Down East Family YMCA’s early learning center in Ellsworth got a visit from Advanced Placement science students at Ellsworth High School June 1. The older students taught the younger children about various aspects of science, including a “big ‘M’ word,” namely, “momentum.” The principles of momentum were demonstrated by throwing eggs at the ground (results: lots of breakage) and alternately at a blanket (results: better outcome for the eggs). AP science students are at left, while at right are the preschool students: Ben Taylor, Elias Bayrd, Annsityn Shaw (throwing egg), Brooklyn Miller and Orion Facciolo. Standing in back is preschool teacher Jill Rossi. PHOTO BY STEVE FULLER Load Comments