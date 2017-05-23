Surry students compete in science fair

SURRY — Surry Elementary School students competed in the school’s annual science fair May 17.

Projects included a homemade electromagnetic telegraph and an experiment to determine the best cleaning detergent.

Eighth-grade student Hannah Richardson won first place with a detergent test.

“I made my own cleaner and then tested it against the commercial counterparts,” Richardson said. “The homemade one got the highest score three out of five times.”

Sixth-graders Jillian Eldridge and Regan Libby won second place for an experiment called “Do You and EYE See the Same.”

Two seventh-grade students tied for third place. Sam Bach created a microbial fuel cell. Alicia Havey placed with a project called The Stroop Effect.

Honorable mentions went to seventh-grader Arden Weaver for “Soundproofing a Room” and to sixth-graders Tony Esposito and Jack Bishop for “Ping Pong Ball Launch.”

Eighth-grade student Raven Chatto created an electromagnetic telegraph.

“I enjoyed this,” Chatto said. “I didn’t know I would. I like building things and making things with my hands.”