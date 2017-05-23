Tuesday - May 23, 2017
Eighth-grade student Hannah Richardson won first place in the Surry Elementary School Science Fair with an experiment to see how her homemade cleaning product compares with commercial cleaners. PHOTO BY JENNIFER OSBORN

Surry students compete in science fair

May 23, 2017

SURRY — Surry Elementary School students competed in the school’s annual science fair May 17.

Projects included a homemade electromagnetic telegraph and an experiment to determine the best cleaning detergent.

Eighth-grade student Hannah Richardson won first place with a detergent test.

“I made my own cleaner and then tested it against the commercial counterparts,” Richardson said. “The homemade one got the highest score three out of five times.”

Seventh-grade student Sam Bach perches next to his creation, a microbial fuel cell with which he won third place. Principal Fred Cole said Bach was trying to show how to generate electricity by using bacteria to break down organic matter in an anaerobic reaction. PHOTO BY JENNIFER OSBORN

Sixth-graders Jillian Eldridge and Regan Libby won second place for an experiment called “Do You and EYE See the Same.”

Two seventh-grade students tied for third place. Sam Bach created a microbial fuel cell. Alicia Havey placed with a project called The Stroop Effect.

Honorable mentions went to seventh-grader Arden Weaver for “Soundproofing a Room” and to sixth-graders Tony Esposito and Jack Bishop for “Ping Pong Ball Launch.”

Eighth-grade student Raven Chatto created an electromagnetic telegraph.

“I enjoyed this,” Chatto said. “I didn’t know I would. I like building things and making things with my hands.”

