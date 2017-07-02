Sunday - Jul 02, 2017

Student notes

July 2, 2017 on Education, News

The following area students were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2017 semester at the University of Maine in Orono:

Jacob Neal, Aurora; Isabel Bohrer, Caroline Bromberg, Molly Brown, Abbie Burton, Christopher Butler, Mary Chamberlin, Jennifer Clemens, Aaron Krevans, Gabrielle Link, Molly Moon, Michaela Murray, Sierra Tapley, Mckenzie Young, Bar Harbor; Samuel Elliott, Lara Naisbitt, Maya Naisbitt, Erin Niehoff, Cooper Smallidge, Blue Hill; Meaghan Chasse, Pianpian Chen, Nathaniel Cole, Jade Darragh, Tyler DuPont, Kaylee Grindle, Kelsey Houston, David Kelly, Justin McDermott, Davina Stiles, Julia Zavalza, Bucksport; Justin Willis, Castine; Kimberly Hunt, Delaney Woodward, Corea; Tessa Byard, Daniel Davis, Reed Davis, Jonathan Deschaine, Benjamin Hafford, Tyler Laplante, Dedham; Chelsea Brown, Deer Isle; Samantha Boothby, Justin Brown, Mitchell Domagala, Margaret Harding, Anna Jordan, Jacob Jordan, Kyle Lima, Samuel Lounder, Laura Lyons, Erin Nason, Nathan Rockwood, Austin Stover, Alec Toothaker, Benjamin Walton, Ellsworth; Katelyn DeRaps, Heather Havey, Taylor Merchant, Franklin; Elise Nosel, Gouldsboro; Laura Whitney, Great Pond; Stella Ligon, Hancock; Baron Shaheen, Harborside; Samantha Krasnow, Islesford; Bailey Moore, Ivy Wallace, Lamoine; Isaac Tremblay, Mariaville; Pierce DiMauro, Mount Desert; Mea Clark, Elizabeth Grace, Adam Gray, Northeast Harbor; Sarah Peckenham, Orland; Nicole Dyer, Morgan McGraw, Otis; Robert Morefield, Penobscot; Abigail Irvine, Seal Cove; Maria Cormier, Jennie Daley, James Huff, Sullivan; Karyn Carlin, Stephen Thomas Krichels, Olivia Stevenson, Mackenzie Tefft, Cynthia Thielen, Surry; Hannah Murphy, Kirsten Richards, Trenton; Kayla Gray, Colleen Lucy, Brittney Moran, Verona Island.

The following area students were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2017 semester at the University of Maine-Machias:

Kai Erlend Bailey, Brooksville; Eric D. Davis, Bucksport; Jessalyn J. Gove, Tracilynn E. Morey, Deer Isle; Taylor Anne Engberg, Keisha Lynn Kelliher, Bryan Corey Mileaf, Ellsworth; Jennifer L. Ash, Nathan W. Eisworth, Beverly Louise Lamoureux, Franklin; Rowan Marie Hodgdon, Gouldsboro; Kevin Patrick Neal, Harborside; Timothy Gleason Allen, Sedgwick; Alexandra Helmi Carpenter, Southwest Harbor; Bree Lynn Roberts, Sullivan; Patricia Ann Leland, Trenton.

The following area students have been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2017 semester at the University of New Hampshire in Durham, N.H.:

Abby Andrews, Brooksville; Sarah Shelton, Ellsworth; Delaney Davis, Holden; Sara Willis, Lamoine.

