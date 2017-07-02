Student notes

The following area students were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2017 semester at the University of Maine in Orono:

Jacob Neal, Aurora; Isabel Bohrer, Caroline Bromberg, Molly Brown, Abbie Burton, Christopher Butler, Mary Chamberlin, Jennifer Clemens, Aaron Krevans, Gabrielle Link, Molly Moon, Michaela Murray, Sierra Tapley, Mckenzie Young, Bar Harbor; Samuel Elliott, Lara Naisbitt, Maya Naisbitt, Erin Niehoff, Cooper Smallidge, Blue Hill; Meaghan Chasse, Pianpian Chen, Nathaniel Cole, Jade Darragh, Tyler DuPont, Kaylee Grindle, Kelsey Houston, David Kelly, Justin McDermott, Davina Stiles, Julia Zavalza, Bucksport; Justin Willis, Castine; Kimberly Hunt, Delaney Woodward, Corea; Tessa Byard, Daniel Davis, Reed Davis, Jonathan Deschaine, Benjamin Hafford, Tyler Laplante, Dedham; Chelsea Brown, Deer Isle; Samantha Boothby, Justin Brown, Mitchell Domagala, Margaret Harding, Anna Jordan, Jacob Jordan, Kyle Lima, Samuel Lounder, Laura Lyons, Erin Nason, Nathan Rockwood, Austin Stover, Alec Toothaker, Benjamin Walton, Ellsworth; Katelyn DeRaps, Heather Havey, Taylor Merchant, Franklin; Elise Nosel, Gouldsboro; Laura Whitney, Great Pond; Stella Ligon, Hancock; Baron Shaheen, Harborside; Samantha Krasnow, Islesford; Bailey Moore, Ivy Wallace, Lamoine; Isaac Tremblay, Mariaville; Pierce DiMauro, Mount Desert; Mea Clark, Elizabeth Grace, Adam Gray, Northeast Harbor; Sarah Peckenham, Orland; Nicole Dyer, Morgan McGraw, Otis; Robert Morefield, Penobscot; Abigail Irvine, Seal Cove; Maria Cormier, Jennie Daley, James Huff, Sullivan; Karyn Carlin, Stephen Thomas Krichels, Olivia Stevenson, Mackenzie Tefft, Cynthia Thielen, Surry; Hannah Murphy, Kirsten Richards, Trenton; Kayla Gray, Colleen Lucy, Brittney Moran, Verona Island.

The following area students were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2017 semester at the University of Maine-Machias:

Kai Erlend Bailey, Brooksville; Eric D. Davis, Bucksport; Jessalyn J. Gove, Tracilynn E. Morey, Deer Isle; Taylor Anne Engberg, Keisha Lynn Kelliher, Bryan Corey Mileaf, Ellsworth; Jennifer L. Ash, Nathan W. Eisworth, Beverly Louise Lamoureux, Franklin; Rowan Marie Hodgdon, Gouldsboro; Kevin Patrick Neal, Harborside; Timothy Gleason Allen, Sedgwick; Alexandra Helmi Carpenter, Southwest Harbor; Bree Lynn Roberts, Sullivan; Patricia Ann Leland, Trenton.

The following area students have been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2017 semester at the University of New Hampshire in Durham, N.H.:

Abby Andrews, Brooksville; Sarah Shelton, Ellsworth; Delaney Davis, Holden; Sara Willis, Lamoine.