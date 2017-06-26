Student notes

Husson University has announced its spring 2017 president’s list. Students who earn president’s list honors must carry at least 12 graded credit hours during the semester and earn a grade point average of between 3.80 to 4.0 during the period.

The following area students were named to the president’s list: Emily Butler, Bar Harbor; Abigail Jones, Bar Harbor; Malorie Young, Bar Harbor; Yulia Grindle, Blue Hill; Austyn Thomas, Dedham; Timothy Cormier, Deer Isle; Julie Hutchins, Deer Isle; Joshua Bean, Ellsworth; Nicole Fraser, Ellsworth; Shariena Hill, Ellsworth; Katelyn Curtis, Ellsworth; Jared Brown, Hancock; Charles Libby, Hancock; Logan Adams, Holden; Christian Malanowski, Holden; Seth Pearson, Holden; Samuel Valley, Holden; Jocelyn Bell, Holden; Trisha Smith, Lamoine; Kaile Kimball, Lamoine; Robert Olekszak, Mount Desert; Sarah Doucette, Orland; Cody Harriman, Orland; Alec Eaton, Stonington; Morgan Shepard, Sunset.

Husson also has announced its spring 2017 dean’s list. Students who earn dean’s list honors must carry at least 12 graded credit hours during the semester and earn a grade point average of between 3.60 to 3.79 during the period.

The following area students were named to the dean’s list:

Amber Goddard, Aurora; Aidan Pasha, Bar Harbor; Delia Hallett, Bar Harbor; Allyson Snow, Blue Hill; Brionna Blodgett, Brooklin; Lisa Tapley, Bucksport; Keira Getchell, Bucksport; Stephanie Siebert, Deer Isle; Kelli Bailey, Ellsworth; Christopher Kemna, Ellsworth; Ellen Magoon, Ellsworth; Steven Mahon, Ellsworth; Conor Maguire, Ellsworth; Connor Petros, Ellsworth; Kaity Walsh, Hancock; Courtney Benson, Jackson Koch, Holden; Huston McCollum, Holden; Megan Nickerson, Holden; Denise Lyakhovich, Mount Desert; Jessica Cole, Otis; Megan Gale, Sedgwick; Malcolm Clough III, Southwest Harbor; Emily Coleman, Surry; Meghan Catanese, Trenton; Sarah Luna, Trenton.

Husson also has announced its spring 2017 honors list. Students who earn honors list recognition must carry at least 12 graded credit hours during the semester and earn a grade point average of between 3.4 to 3.59 during the period.

The following area students were named to the honors list:

Aaron Boumil, Bar Harbor; Joseph Malloy, Birch Harbor; Brianna Bires, Bucksport; Derek Stoddard, Dedham; Marlaina Salzberg, Ellsworth; Cody Del Conte, Hancock; Maria Libby, Hancock; Jessica Poors, Hancock; Julianne Leonard, Holden; Lucas Davenport, Holden; Olivia Lounder, Otis; Jacob Witting, Penobscot; Allyson Eaton, Stonington.

Morgan Barkhouse of Ellsworth was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2017 semester at Hofstra University in Hempstead, N.Y.

Paige Cote of Orland earned a Bachelor of Science in engineering degree from Olin College of Engineering in Needham, Mass., at its 12th commencement on May 14.

Hailey Grant of Ellsworth graduated Saint Anselm College in Manchester, N.H., on May 20 with a Bachelor of Arts in English degree.

Brianna Reardon of Ellsworth was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2017 semester at the University of New Haven in West Haven, Conn.

Alyssa C. Chesney of Blue Hill was named to the dean’s list at Colby College in Waterville for the 2016-17 spring semester.

Chesney, a history major, is a member of the Class of 2020 and attended George Stevens Academy. She is the daughter of Grace Konecny of Blue Hill and Stephen Chesney of Canaan, Maine.

Hallie Semmel of Holden was named to the spring 2017 president’s list at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, N.H.

Molly Corson of Bar Harbor was also named to the university’s dean’s list for the spring 2017 semester.

Isaac Webb of Blue Hill earned the distinction of faculty honors for spring 2017 at the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta.

This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have a 4.0 academic average for the semester.

Nathaniel X. Boechat of Brooklin and Flannery Rose Dillon of Bar Harbor were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2017 semester at St. Lawrence University in Canton, N.Y.

Boechat, who attended George Stevens Academy, is a member of the Class of 2019 and is majoring in biology.

Dillon is a member of the Class of 2020.