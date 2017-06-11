Student notes

Victoria Morelli of Holden was named to the trustees list for the spring 2017 semester at Champlain College in Burlington, Vt.

Students on the trustees list have achieved a 4.0 grade point average for two or more consecutive semesters.

Chloe Corrion of Bar Harbor received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Curry College in Milton, Mass., on May 21.

Ina B. Maloney of Ellsworth was one of more than 600 students who were awarded bachelor degrees from St. Lawrence University in Canton, N.Y., on May 21.

Maloney, a graduate of Ellsworth High School, received the degree of Bachelor of Science cum laude and majored in computer science and mathematics.

Lukas Firestone of Ellsworth was named to the spring dean’s list at American International College in Springfield, Mass.

Dean’s list students are full-time students with a grade point average between 3.3 and 4.0.

Amelia Kief of Bar Harbor and Bailey Burr of Northeast Harbor graduated from the University of New Hampshire in Durham, N.H., on May 20.

Surry resident Emma Kell was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2017 semester at Northeastern University in Boston.

Ryan Brown of Clifton and Whitney Saunders of Ellsworth were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2017 semester at Norwich University in Northfield, Vt.

Megan Malaby of Hancock graduated from Emmanuel College in Boston on May 15. Malaby earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in history.

Tarzan Munson of Bar Harbor was named to the dean’s list for the 2016-2017 fall semester at Bucknell University in Lewisburg, Pa.

Rebecca Gerrish of Bar Harbor was named to the 2017 spring semester dean’s list at Ohio Wesleyan University in Delaware, Ohio.

Helena Munson of Bar Harbor and Marianna Tomanelli of Bucksport earned dean’s list honors at the University of Vermont in Burlington, Vt.

Axis L. Fuksman-Kumpa of Hancock graduated from Bowdoin College in Brunswick on May 27. Fuksman-Kumpa majored in anthropology and minored in theater.

Danielle Bagley of Sullivan and Katharine Jones of Bucksport graduated from Colby College in Waterville on May 21.

Bagley, a graduate of Sumner Memorial High School, majored in sociology and is the daughter of Troy and Dondi Bagley of Sullivan.

Jones, a Bucksport High School graduate, majored in biology and is the daughter of Brian and Marilyn Jones of Bucksport.