Student notes

Abbey Frost and Nathaniel Stephenson, both of Ellsworth, were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2016 semester at Bates College in Lewiston.

Frost is a 2016 graduate of George Stevens Academy.

Stephenson is a 2014 graduate of Ellsworth High School and is majoring in theater and French and francophone studies.

Several area residents were recently initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society.

Initiated at the University of Maine were Meredith Olivari of Castine; Michael Newman of Ellsworth; C.J. Langley of Hancock; Cavenaugh Kelly of Holden; Hannah Nickerson of Holden; Braydon Norris of Holden; Anne St. Amand of Penobscot; and Kayla Gray of Verona Island.

These residents are among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership.

The Hancock County Retired Teachers Association has announced that Kaitlyn Kinney, a junior at the University of Maine-Farmington, is the recipient of the organization’s $2,000 scholarship for the 2017-2018 school year.

Kinney is a resident of Surry who is aspiring to a career teaching in the elementary grades.

The following students were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2017 semester at Bob Jones University in Greenville, S.C.: Allison Bell of Bucksport and Emily Merrill of Bucksport.

Bell is a senior humanities major and Merrill is a freshman theatre arts major.