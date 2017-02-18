Area students named to Husson President’s List

Husson University in Bangor has announced its Fall 2016 President’s List.

Students who earn President’s List honors must carry at least 12 graded credit hours during the semester and earn a grade point average of between 3.80 to 4.0 during the period.

The following area students earned President’s List honors:

Aidan Pasha, Bar Harbor; Ye Zheng, Bar Harbor; Malorie Young, Bar Harbor; Allyson Snow, Blue Hill; Keira Getchell, Bucksport; Austyn Thomas, Dedham; Julie Hutchins, Deer Isle; Kathryn Dickens, Eastbrook; Nicole Fraser, Ellsworth; Shariena Hill, Ellsworth; Olivia Colby, Ellsworth; Connor Petros, Ellsworth; Cody Del Conte, Hancock; Jared Brown, Hancock; Charles Libby, Hancock; Logan Adams, Holden; Rochelle Dorr, Holden; Christian Malanowski, Holden; Seth Pearson, Holden; Samuel Valley, Holden; Jocelyn Bell, Holden; Kaile Kimball, Lamoine; Sarah Doucette, Orland; Cody Harriman, Orland; Jessica Cole, Otis; Morgan Shepard, Sunset; Meghan Catanese, Trenton; Sarah Luna, Trenton.