Student notes

Husson University in Bangor has announced its fall 2016 dean’s list.

Students who earn dean’s list honors must carry at least 12 graded credit hours during the semester and earn a grade point average of between 3.60 to 3.79 during the period.

Local students earning dean’s list recognition include:

Abigail Jones, Bar Harbor; Henry Helmke, Bernard; Yulia Grindle, Blue Hill; Madison Cole, Blue Hill; Brionna Blodgett, Brooklin; Alanna Davis, Bucksport; Kennedy Day, Bucksport; Lisa Tapley, Bucksport; Stephanie Siebert, Deer Isle; Ellen Magoon, Ellsworth; Steven Mahon, Ellsworth; Conor Maguire, Ellsworth; Katelyn Curtis, Ellsworth; Jessica Poors, Hancock; Kaity Walsh, Hancock; Megan Nickerson, Holden; Clarissa Hillman, Holden; Trisha Smith, Lamoine; Megan Gale, Sedgwick; Malcolm Clough III, Southwest Harbor.

Husson also announced its fall 2016 honors list.

Students who earn honors list recognition must carry at least 12 graded credit hours during the semester and earn a grade point average of between 3.4 to 3.59 during the period.

Local students earning honors list recognition include:

Amber Goddard, Aurora; Benjamin Walls, Bar Harbor; Brian Horr, Dedham; Derek Stoddard, Dedham; Timothy Cormier, Deer Isle; Maria Libby, Hancock; Huston McCollum, Holden; Julianne Leonard, Holden; Lucas Davenport, Holden; Jacob Witting, Penobscot.