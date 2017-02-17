Student notes

Julianne Wheeler, daughter of David and MaryAnn Wheeler of Ellsworth, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2016 semester at the University of Massachusetts-Boston’s Honors College.

Julianne is a graduate of Sumner Memorial High School.

Alex Taylor-Lash of Orland, a graduating senior at George Stevens Academy, has been named one of more than 4,000 candidates in the U.S. Presidential Scholars program.

The candidates were selected from nearly 3.3 million students expected to graduate from U.S. high schools in 2017.

Semifinalists will be announced in early April and the winners will be announced in May.

The following students were named to the fall 2016 dean’s list at the University of Maine at Augusta: Elizabeth Smith, Bucksport; Jadyn LaDeau, Deer Isle; Jaymee Webber, Eastbrook; Chantelle Fitzsimmons, Ellsworth; Renee Mozeliak, Ellsworth; Carly Spear, Ellsworth; Nathan Eisworth, Franklin; Malerie Lockhart, Lamoine; Molly Orcutt, Orland; Rachelle Bell, Penobscot; John Ferrill, Southwest Harbor; Anna Stockman, Southwest Harbor; Linda Shepard, Stonington; Kaylee Bouchard, Waltham.

The following students were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2016 semester at the University of New Hampshire in Durham, N.H.: Amelia Kief of Bar Harbor, high honors; Delaney Davis of Holden, highest honors; Sara Willis of Lamoine, high honors; Bailey Burr of Northeast Harbor, honors; Victoria Baker of Surry, honors.

Isaac Webb of Blue Hill earned the distinction of Faculty Honors for the fall 2016 semester at the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta.

This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have a 4.0 academic average for the semester.

Samuel Carignan of Bar Harbor, a freshman majoring in aeronautical engineering, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2016 semester at Clarkson University in Potsdam, N.Y.

Courtney Wasson of Hancock was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2016 semester at the University of New England’s Westbrook College of Health Professions.

Morgan Barkhouse of Ellsworth was named to the fall 2016 dean’s list at Hofstra University in Hempstead, N.Y.