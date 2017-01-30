Student notes

Casco Haley has made the dean’s list (high honors) at Syracuse University, where she is enrolled in the School of Business.

A 2016 graduate of Sumner Memorial High School, she was valedictorian of her class.

Tucker Cambridge, a graduate of Ellsworth High School (2010) and Skidmore College, has made the dean’s list at Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green, Ky., where he is a grad student studying herpetology.

Emily Cambridge, a graduate of Ellsworth High School (2013), has made the dean’s list at Stonehill College in Easton, Mass. She is set to graduate in May with a degree in early childhood education.

Karen Noble of Mariaville and Mary Prescott of Penobscot were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2016 semester at Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Worcester, Mass.

Noble is a member of the Class of 2019 and is majoring in mechanical engineering.

Prescott is a member of the Class of 2017 and is majoring in environmental engineering.

The following students were named to the fall 2016 dean’s list at the University of Maine at Machias:

Jennifer Ash, Franklin; Gary Bushee, Sullivan; Kathryn Canavan, Harrington; Alexandra Carpenter, Southwest Harbor; Hanna Carter, Harrington; Thania Centeno Hernandez, Harrington; Christopher Chaponis, Harrington; Leeanna Conners, Ellsworth; Francesca Couture, Harrington; Kaitlynn Crowley, Milbridge; Rowan Hodgdon, Gouldsboro; Kristy Hutchinson, Stonington; Brynn Jellison, Cherryfield; Lorinda Joy, Birch Harbor; Clarisa Lara, Milbridge; Isamar Lara, Milbridge; Patricia Leland, Trenton; Kirsten Lisee, Milbridge; Danielle Maillet, Columbia; Starley Moffitt, Cherryfield; Monique Morin, Cherryfield; Hunter Morris, Blue Hill; Maria Paniagua Albor, Milbridge; Jose Paniagua Albor, Milbridge; Juana Rodriguez-Vazquez, Milbridge; Seamus Russet, Milbridge; Bree Sargent, Sullivan; Rhiannon Sawyer, Columbia Falls; Willow Weed-Eaton, Little Deer Isle.

Chelsea Alley of Winter Harbor was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2016 semester at Hollins University in Roanoke, Va.

Alley, a sophomore, is the daughter of Jeff and Angela Alley and is a graduate of Sumner Memorial High School. She is majoring in environmental studies.

The following students were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2016 semester at the University of Maine in Orono:

Aurora: Jacob Neal.

Bar Harbor: Sierra Bloom, Molly Brown, Abbie Burton, Christopher Butler, Mary Chamberlin, Jennifer Clemens, Dominic Frongillo, William Krason, Molly Moon, Michaela Murray, Sierra Tapley.

Bass Harbor: Kathleen Murphy.

Blue Hill: Mindy Carter, Gabrielle Farley, Willem Hilliard, Erin Niehoff.

Bucksport: Jade Darragh, Kaylee Grindle, Eliza Hosford, Kelsey Houston, Delaney Marks, Christopher Phelan-Soper, River Robertson, Davina Stiles.

Castine: Anthony Codega, Emily Comtois, Justin Willis.

Dedham: Tessa Byard, Reed Davis, Jonathan Deschaine, Benjamin Hafford, Brittney Nickerson.

Deer Isle: Chelsea Brown, Nathan Davis, Megan Weed.

Ellsworth: Justin Brown, Samantha Davis, Mitchell Domagala, Anna Jordan, Jacob Jordan, Kyle Lima, Olivia Lounder, Jacob Maguire, Cecelia McEachern, Aaron Morrison, Michael Newman, Sanna Norwood, Ashley Oleson, Nathan Rockwood, Alec Toothaker, Benjamin Walton.

Franklin: Katelyn DeRaps, Heather Havey, Jamie Hoglund, Taylor Merchant.

Gouldsboro: Heather Holt, Elise Nosel.

Hancock: Brian Awalt, Stella Ligon.

Harborside: Sara Clifford.

Islesford: Samantha Krasnow.

Lamoine: Fedlinde Deleard, Ivy Wallace.

Mariaville: Isaac Tremblay.

Mount Desert: Sierra Colson, Hannah Edgecomb, Samuel Johnson.

Northeast Harbor: Mea Clark, Adam Gray.

Penobscot: Robert Morefield.

Southwest Harbor: Hannah Murphy.

Stonington: Alison Eaton.

Sullivan: Maria Cormier, Jennie Daley, James Huff.

Surry: Karyn Carlin, Mackenzie Tefft, Cynthia Thielen.

Trenton: Keegan McKim.

Verona Island: Kayla Gray, Colleen Lucy.

Waltham: Nicholas Jordan.