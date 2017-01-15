Student notes

Danielle Cyr of Ellsworth graduated from the University of Glasgow, Scotland, and received the award of Master of Science (M.Sc.) Human Rights and International Politics with Merit.

Cyr is currently employed and living in Washington, D.C.

Brianna Elizabeth Reardon of Ellsworth was named to the dean’s list for the Fall 2016 semester at the University of New Haven in Connecticut.

Tarzan Munson of Bar Harbor was named to the dean’s list for the fall semester of the 2016-2017 academic year at Bucknell University in Lewisburg, Pa. Munson is a member of the Class of 2020.

Emmi-Jo Trundy of Deer Isle was recently named to the fall 2016 dean’s list at Keene State College in Keene, N.H.

Nathaniel F. Olson of Mount Desert was named to the fall 2016 dean’s list at the Pennsylvania College of Technology in Williamsport, Pa.

Victoria Morelli of Holden was named to the President’s List for the fall 2016 semester at Champlain College in Burlington, Vt.

Daniel Wadman of Ellsworth, Carli Carter of Otis, Kyle Jordan of Sullivan, Baramee Janla of Winter Harbor, Caleb Cough and Emily Cough of Bar Harbor, Kaleb Payson of Lamoine and Kimberly Banks of Swan’s Island were named to the dean’s list for the fall term at Thomas College in Waterville.

Lukas Firestone of Ellsworth was named to the fall 2016 dean’s list at American International College in Springfield, Mass.

Amberosity T. Gott of Trenton was named to the fall honor roll at Oregon State University in Corvallis, Ore. Gott is a junior majoring in fisheries and wildlife science.

Seth Vanzura of Trenton and Taylor True of Holden were both named to the dean’s list for the fall 2016 semester at the University of Rhode Island in Kingston, R.I.

Rebecca Gerrish of Bar Harbor was named to the 2016 fall semester dean’s list at Ohio Wesleyan University in Delaware, Ohio.