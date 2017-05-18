Sports a common bond among Sumner honor parts students

SULLIVAN — The top four students in Sumner Memorial High School’s 2017 graduating class say their fondest memories involved sports.

For valedictorian Liam Flubacher, son of Marcella Flubacher of Winter Harbor, it was hitting a home run against Deer Isle.

For Noah Goldfarb, the salutatorian and son of Keith Goldfarb and Peg Rush of Steuben, it was a playoff soccer game at Washington Academy.

“It was rainy and cold and the game ended in a tie,” Goldfarb said. “We beat them in a penalty shootout and all the misery of the cold rain went away.”

For Margaret “Maggie” Perry, first honor essayist and daughter of James and Annie Perry of Gouldsboro, her favorite memory is riding to and from sporting events with friends and classmates.

Ditto for second honor essayist Issiac Christiansen, son of Kurt and Althea Christiansen of Franklin, who said the highlights of his high school career were the sports bus rides and being part of a team.

Flubacher received the Bausch & Lomb Honorary Science Award and the Phi Beta Kappa Association of Maine Certificate of Recognition.

He said Sumner taught him to be a respectful and responsible member of a community.

“Sumner is a wonderful school that taught me so much and allowed me to expand my knowledge through its incredible teachers, who work harder than anyone in the world,” Flubacher said.

He will attend the University of Maine at Orono in the fall, where he plans to major in finance and go on to pursue his master’s degree in business.

Goldfarb is taking a gap year, during which he said he will travel to California to work and explore before applying for colleges out West.

He has received numerous awards while at Sumner, among them recognition for math and physical education. He also was president of Sumner’s National Honor Society chapter.

Goldfarb played soccer, tennis and ran track at Sumner.

He said he has grown more confident and independent over his years in high school and has made “solid friends” who made the high school experience much more enjoyable.

Perry plans to attend Husson University in Bangor and major in health care studies. Her goal is to become an occupational therapist.

She played softball and earned the Coaches Award.

Asked if she has changed over her four years in high school, Perry said: “I have grown as a person, which has led me to become more independent and outgoing.”

Christiansen is enrolled at Worcester State University for the fall and plans on majoring in biology.

He ran cross-country and played soccer, basketball and baseball. Christiansen was the Maine Principals Award winner.

Christiansen made the PVC first team pitcher for baseball and played in the soccer senior bowl.

Asked if he had changed over his four years at Sumner, he said: “I personally don’t think I have changed from freshman year to senior year.”