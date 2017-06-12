Sen. Angus King speaks at Bucksport High School graduation

BUCKSPORT — Resplendent in purple gowns and bedazzled mortarboards, the 86 graduating Bucksport High School seniors took turns strutting across the gymnasium stage Friday night to receive their hard-earned diplomas.

But they had to wait on stage a little longer to hear a speech by one of Maine’s most prominent citizens: U.S. Sen. Angus King.

“Boy, am I glad to be back in Maine,” said King, who a day earlier was one of several senators questioning former FBI director James Comey in a highly anticipated public hearing. King’s speech on Friday avoided politics. Instead, it was all about Bucksport and its students.

King began by praising Bucksport’s swift recovery after the Verso Paper mill closed in 2014. The mill made up 40 percent of the town’s tax base, but since it closed the town has seen a surge of newcomers moving in and a slew of new businesses opening up downtown.

“What I’ve observed is the community has said ‘We’re going to move ahead, we’re going to find something to replace the jobs that we’ve lost,’” said King, facing the graduates’ friends and family members seated before him. “Bucksport wouldn’t quit. And I’m impressed.”

The former governor of Maine then turned away from the lectern to the graduates seated behind him. He spent the majority of his speech there, giving the graduates 10 bits of advice that King said he wished somebody had given him when he was 18.

King provided a wide range of advice, from “always be honest, even if it hurts,” to “don’t write anything into the internet that’s stupid that you don’t want your grandmother to read on the front page of the Bangor Daily News,” which got a surge of laughter and applause from the audience.

The 73-year-old senator even offered some relationship advice.

“When in doubt, don’t get married,” he said, prompting more laughter and applause. “Be sure it’s right.”

For a lesson in persistence, the senator talked about Portland native and bestselling author Stephen King (no relation to the senator), whose first book was rejected by 29 publishers in a row. King talked about giving firm handshakes, having a good attitude and being there for friends and family.

Persistence and kindness shouldn’t be a problem for the Bucksport Class of 2017, which as a group logged 5,650 community service hours.

King said the most important piece of advice he ever got was to “regret the things you did, and not the things you didn’t do.”

The graduates aren’t the only ones saying goodbye to Bucksport High School this year. The principal, Bill Tracy, is leaving to become principal at Hampden Academy after 16 years in Bucksport.

“It doesn’t matter about the titles you have, the work you do, the degree you get, the money you earn,” Tracy said, at the beginning of the commencement ceremony. “The biggest thing that matters is the relationships you build.”

“Be present at all times and do great things,” he added.

Throughout the ceremony, a rainstorm pounded loudly on the roof of the gymnasium. By the time graduates filtered outside for hugs and pictures, the downpour had slowed to a drizzle. Shortly afterward, the drizzle gave way to a magenta and Bucksport-purple-tinged sunset.

What’s next for Bucksport grads? Click here for a complete list.